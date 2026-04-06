Nationals Monday Fastball: What We Learned and What It Means 2 Weeks Into the Season

Following a disappointing weekend, the Washington Nationals sit with a 3-6 record.

They were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and after blowing the finale against the Philadelphia Phillies the series prior, the Nationals have now lost five straight games after getting off to a promising start to the year.

Pitching woes are at the forefront of this losing streak, as the bullpen blew two late leads and the starting staff was largely destroyed against the Dodgers. Of course, what has been on display the last few games is what was expected out of this team. So it wasn't a surprise to see Washington get overmatched by Los Angeles throughout the weekend set.

However, after two weeks of the season, plenty has been learned when it comes to this Nationals team led by first-time manager Blake Butera. And below is what stands out following the first nine games of this campaign.

This Offense Has Some Juice

Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr. and outfielder Daylen Lile | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There was a whole lot of concern during spring training about this offense, but they have put that to bed with the way they are swinging the bat as a team thus far. Washington has scored 55 runs through nine games. That is a club record since the team moved to D.C. It also puts them third in Major League Baseball behind the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers.

CJ Abrams has gotten things going at the plate. He is tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with 12 and has hit three home runs. Beyond him, 13 of the 14 offensive players who have appeared in a game for the team this year have recorded an RBI. And the team as a whole is fourth in batting average (.270) and sixth in on-base percentage (.340).

How long they can keep this up will be a storyline to follow. But it's clear this lineup is starting to find itself at the plate under the new coaching staff, which is a great thing to see.

Cade Cavalli Can Be This Team's Ace

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cade Cavalli was thrust into the ace role when the team traded away MacKenzie Gore. While Cavalli always had the ceiling and upside to fit that billing, his long recovery from Tommy John surgery made him a question mark. He showed flashes of high-end talent when he pitched last season, but he's taken his game to another level this year through the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign.

With a 2.79 ERA following starts against the Cubs and Phillies, he did exactly what a frontline starter should do, which is give his team a chance to win. He hasn't been perfect with eight strikeouts to five walks and two hit batters across 9 2/3 innings pitched, but he has proven that he has the ability to lead this starting rotation like an ace.

Outfield Will Have Multiple Configurations

Washington Nationals left fielder Joey Wiemer, right fielder Daylen Lile and left fielder James Wood | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's anyone's guess as to where the outfielders will be slotted on a given day. Butera hinted as much during the spring, and so far, he has held true to that messaging when it comes to having players who can play multiple positions.

Look no further than James Wood. Plenty of fans were shocked to see him standing in right field during spring training games since he previously had only been used in left as a major leaguer. But Butera has changed that. Wood has started six games in right field this season compared to only two in left. Both Washington and Wood were searching for ways he can improve his defense, and shuffling him around could be an answer.

Behind him, Daylen Lile has also seen a position shift. Instead of primarily being a right fielder like last year, he's been solely used in left thus far. Joey Wiemer has also gotten time in the corners and at center, and things will only get more convoluted when Dylan Crews makes his way back up to the bigs at some point in the future.