Nationals Option Another Top 30 Prospect to Minors in Latest Roster Move

The Washington Nationals have been meticulously trimming the size of their MLB camp down as they get closer to finalizing the Opening Day roster. That has included the surprise options of players many expected to be with the big league team when they face the Chicago Cubs on March 26.

However, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has stated that this regime is focused on development throughout 2026, and their actions this spring have lived up to that with the notable decisions to start Dylan Crews, Robert Hassell III and Harry Ford with Triple-A Rochester this year.

Now, the Nationals have decided to option another top 30 prospect to the minors. Per an announcement by the team, outfielder Christian Franklin will begin his season with Triple-A. Right-handed pitcher Orlando Ribalta was also optioned to Rochester in this latest roster move.

Christian Franklin Was Competing for MLB Roster Spot

Washington Nationals outfielder Christian Franklin | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The decision to option Franklin isn't overly surprising. He was solid this spring by going 8-for-32 with a walk across his 18 games. But he also struck out 12 times and only produced one RBI without an extra-base hit.

Acquired from the Cubs last year ahead of the trade deadline, Franklin's hit tool is what intrigued Washington. And after slashing .290/.382/.427 with four home runs, three doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs across his 31 games following the trade, there was a lot to like about the 18th-ranked prospect heading into spring training.

However, the Nationals are willing to be patient with the 26-year-old. It's clear there is some further development needs to take place, so they'll start him out in Rochester to work on some things before he gets his first shot at Major League Baseball.

But now with him, Crews and Hassell all beginning their seasons at Triple-A, it seems clear that Washington will start the 2026 campaign with Joey Wiemer on the roster as the fourth outfielder alongside James Wood, Daylen Lile and Jacob Young.

Nationals Starting to Get Close to Finalizing Their Relief Staff

Washington Nationals pitcher Orlando Ribalta | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Following the surprising decision to release veteran reliever Drew Smith on March 21, that left the Nationals with 11 bullpen arms vying for eight spots. By optioning Ribalta to Rochester, the team is now getting closer to finalizing their unit to start the year.

Manager Blake Butera and Toboni have talked about wanting to have flexibility in their relief staff throughout the 2026 season, so just because Ribalta won't be with the team on Opening Day, that doesn't mean he won't be a factor this year.

The right-hander had a good showing this spring, too, with just one earned run allowed on five hits across 7 1/3 innings pitched during his seven outings. He also struck out six batters and walked two, which was a major improvement compared to what he did in 2025 when he posted an ERA of 7.03 across his 22 appearances.

Now, Ribalta will get more time to work on things down on the farm that allowed him to have a successful spring. And hopefully, when he's called upon in The Show, he'll be able to replicate that performance compared to what he's done in the past.