Nationals Made Right Decision to Option Mitchell Parker to Triple-A

The Washington Nationals announced some eye-catching bit of news on Friday when they revealed that left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Parker, who had been a starter in the bigs since April 15, 2024, struggled last season with the second-highest ERA among qualified pitchers. That earned him a demotion to the bullpen, and it made it so he was competing for a spot on the major league roster this spring.

Well, the 26-year-old apparently didn't do enough in the eyes of the decision makers to warrant a spot on the Opening Day roster this season. And that caused them to option Parker to Triple-A during the next round of cuts that took place on Friday, which was the right choice to make.

Mitchell Parker Is Not Good Enough to Be MLB Pitcher Right Now

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals | John Jones-Imagn Images

While the majority of the discussion about Parker came after his struggles in 2025, the fact of the matter is he also wasn't good the year prior. With a 4.29 ERA across 29 starts that season, his ERA+ was five points below the league average of 100. That is much better than the 5.68 ERA and ERA+ of 72 he had last year, but it still shows he was not effective compared to other pitchers around Major League Baseball.

Washington had a clear goal of upgrading their starting rotation to make it competent compared to what it was last season. And with five walks compared to three strikeouts across 3 2/3 innings with two earned runs allowed in two outings this spring, it became obvious that Parker was not one of the best options to be a starting pitcher on the big league club.

So, the Nationals made the smart decision to send him down to the minors where he can start working on things that will hopefully allow him to become a productive arm at some point in his career. Because with this new regime in place, there is a pathway for that to happen.

Development With New Coaching Staff Could Help Mitchell Parker

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

If Parker is going to have success in the MLB, it won't be due to overwhelming stuff. Per FanGraphs, the Stuff+ grade for his career sits at 90, which is well below the league average mark. His four-seam fastball also has a figure of 88, which made it almost impossible for him to have success when the last regime was still fastball-centric and had him throw that pitch over 50% of the time.

Thankfully, the new baseball operations team is much more comfortable using data and analytics. Throwing more off-speed pitches is something that will likely happen this season if what has taken place this spring is an indicator of what's to come. And considering Parker's best pitches in terms of stuff are actually his breaking balls, then he could benefit greatly from this change in philosophy.

But he'll need time to work on that, which is why starting him out in the minors is the smart thing to do for Washington. How he performs with Triple-A Rochester will be telling when it comes to his career progression, as he could either put himself back on the short list of call-up candidates or cause himself to be buried down there for the foreseeable future.

Either way, Parker will not be on the Opening Day roster to start this season. And it's a sign that this new regime is making decisions they believe is in the best interest for this ballclub even though they are viewing this year as an evaluation period.