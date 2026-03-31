Nationals Outfielder Joey Wiemer Etches His Name Into MLB History Books

On Monday, all eyes were on Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer.

With a lineup featuring two All-Stars, a fifth-place NL Rookie of the Year finisher and multiple former top prospects, it's strange to think that a player who was claimed off waivers this offseason after being designated for assignment was commanding that type of attention. But that's because Wiemer has had an incredible start to the year.

Not only did he make franchise history when he hit home runs in the first two games of the season, but he also tied the Expansion Era MLB record when he reached base safely in his first eight plate appearances with his new team.

Wiemer had a chance to further carve his name into the history books when he took the field on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he was able to accomplish exactly that.

Joey Wiemer Tied MLB Record by Reaching Base Safely in First 10 PAs

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer, third baseman Brady House and outfielder Daylen Lile | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Batting ninth in the order, it didn't take long for Wiemer to get his first opportunity against the Phillies. After his teammates put four runs up on the board, he stepped into the box and reached on an infield single to first base. That made it nine consecutive times he reached base safely with his new team to start the year, which gave him the outright record in the Expansion Era.

But it was in the top of the third inning where Wiemer etched his name his name into the history books. With a chance to tie Carlos Delgado for the longest streak to start a season in the last 75 years, the outfielder laced a single to center field and tied the record.

Joey Wiemer has reached base safely in each of his first TEN plate appearances in 2026!



He ties Carlos Delgado (2002) for the longest streak to start a season in the last 75 years! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S1lUnuotVm — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2026

It's hard to have a better start to a season and a tenure with a new team than Wiemer has had. Essentially an afterthought in camp, he has become the storyline for this Washington team out of the gates after they took two out of three from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and are taking it to their division rivals in Game 1 of this set.

Unfortunately for Wiemer, though, he wasn't able to stand atop the history books all by himself. Leading off the top of the fifth inning with a chance to break Delgado's longstanding record, Wiemer grounded out to the pitcher and ended his run at 10.

Still, sitting next to Delgado when it comes to anything related to hitting is an incredible feat, and it's something Wiemer can say for the rest of his life following this incredible run to start the season.