Nationals' Pitching Prospect Made One of the Best Defensive Plays You'll Ever See

Washington Nationals fans should be paying attention to what takes place on the farm this year.

With so many talented prospects coming up their pipeline, this is an exciting time for the organization as their next wave of big leaguers begin their ascent to The Show. From players like Eli Willits and Gavin Fien to Harry Ford and Seaver King, there is a lot to like across all levels of the minors.

However, it was a longtime farmhand who made one of the best defensive plays that has ever been seen from a pitcher. On April 4, right-hander Johan Otanez caught a comebacker in the air with his bare hand. Then, he flipped the ball over to first base to get the runner out and record a double play.

JOHAN OTANEZ. OH MYYYYY pic.twitter.com/kT6MxsKMbs — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) April 4, 2026

It was an incredible effort by Otanez, and there's a chance that might have locked up Defensive Play of the Year already this early into the season based on how difficult it was to pull off. Unfortunately, that was the highlight of the outing for the 24-year-old, as he left with three runs allowed on five hits across 1 2/3 innings pitched.

Who Is Johan Otanez?

Washington Nationals logo | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Otanez was originally signed by the Nationals back in 2018. He spent one season pitching with the team's Dominican Summer League affiliate before coming state side. From there, it's been a battle for him to climb up the pipeline, as the highest level he's reached was High-A in 2025.

Otanez made that highlight reel play as a member of Single-A Fredericksburg. He's back there despite a good showing last year where he posted a 2.67 ERA across 25 outings with Fredericksburg before being promoted to Wilmington and posting a 1.69 ERA across six outings.

This seems to be an important season for Otanez. Following last year's campaign, he elected to become a free agent before re-signing with Washington. And at the age of 24, if he's going to make a charge up the farm system so he can be knocking on the door of the majors, that has to start happening sooner rather than later.

Defensive plays like the one he made this past Saturday will get some attention on him. But he has to perform well when he's on the mound if he's going to push for promotions. While it's just one outing, Otanez did not get off to a good start this season. Hopefully he can turn things around and make some noise down on the farm.