Nationals Reportedly Are Signing 10-Year Veteran to Bolster Starting Rotation

Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training for the Washington Nationals, but that hasn't stopped the front office from adding players.

With a need in the bullpen, the front office was able to trade recently DFA'd pitcher George Soriano to acquire intriguing reliever Andre Granillo. It's unclear if the right-hander will make the Opening Day roster, but he is a low-risk addition for someone who was already on his way out of the organization.

On Wednesday, the Nationals turned their attention to bolstering the starting rotation. According to Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports, Washington is set to sign veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas to a deal. At the time of writing, it's not clear what the terms of the contract are. However, it would be surprising if it wasn't for one year.

What Are Nationals Getting With Addition of Miles Mikolas?

Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Mikolas is an interesting addition for the Nationals. In need of bolstering their rotation after they traded away MacKenzie Gore, the 10-year veteran is not someone who is going to come in and be a frontline starter.

While the right-hander has had stints where he's been a high-end arm -- including two All-Star selections and a sixth-place NL Cy Young finish in 2018 where he was tied for the most wins in the National League -- what he is right now is an innings eater.

Starting in 2022, Mikolas has made 30-plus starts in each season and has thrown over 170 innings in three out of four years. Unfortunately, his effectiveness has started trending down. This past season, he only threw 156 1/3 frames despite making 31 starts.

But Washington wasn't looking to add an ace-caliber arm. Signing the veteran right-hander gives them some stability in their rotation since there are major questions about who will fill out the staff on Opening Day and stay in there throughout the 2026 campaign.

How Addition of Miles Mikolas Could Shake-Up Rotation

Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

If Mikolas is able to make the roster, then there could be some changes coming to the pitching staff. The main one would see either Jake Irvin or Mitchell Parker move into the bullpen following their horrendous performances in 2025.

As things stand right now, Cade Cavalli, Foster Griffin and Brad Lord seem locked into a rotation spot. Mikolas would be too if he performs well enough during the spring. That leaves one open position to be filled, which would likely go to one of Irvin or Parker.

Again, Mikolas is not going to be a top-of-the-rotation arm for the Nationals by any means. But he's a consistent starter who is able to eat up innings whenever he's handed the ball every fifth day.

