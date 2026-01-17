Nationals Reunite With Eight-Year Veteran That Bolsters Their Pitching Depth

The offseason continues for the Washington Nationals as they try to piece together a roster ahead of spring training. And on Saturday, they added some pitching depth to their midst.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they signed veteran reliever Trevor Gott to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old last pitched in the majors during the 2023 season. He spent 2025 within the Seattle Mariners' organization, but was unable to make it to the bigs after being released twice during the campaign.

Gott was a sixth-round pick of the 2013 draft and has enjoyed a nice major league career, accumulating an ERA of 4.65 across eight years and 255 appearances.

Nationals Reunite With Familiar Face in Trevor Gott

For those Nationals fans out there who might be thinking Gott is a familiar name, that's because he was with the team from 2016-18 after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels in the Yunel Escobar trade.

Still early in his career, the right-hander wasn't a huge factor for Washington during his time in the nation's capital. He appeared in just 33 games and had an ERA of 7.39 before he was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants after the 2018 campaign.

Can Trevor Gott Be a Factor for Nationals This Season?

These types of signings are important for an organization that needs depth. Gott hasn't done anything in the MLB since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2024, which is why this is a buy-low addition that could help the Nationals down the line.

While it's hard to predict the veteran will be an effective piece for Washington at any point this season considering he wasn't able to make a major league appearance last year, he was effective the last time he was on the big league with an ERA of 4.19 across 64 outings in 2023.

Trevor Gott might be the toughest pitcher Mike Trout has seen since Shohei Ohtani! Three swinging strikes! pic.twitter.com/kXI3a2CjWX — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 5, 2023

The Nationals are hoping he can at least find his past form and be an option for them out of the bullpen since he has big league experience. But it's unclear at this stage of his career and after a major surgery if that will happen.

Still, Gott will be someone to keep an eye on this spring if he gets an invite to Washington's spring training camp. As the front office tries to piece together a bullpen with depth options, they have given themselves another experienced player who has thrown over 200 major league innings.

