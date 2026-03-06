Nationals' Spring Breakout Roster Is Absolutely Stacked

One of the most intriguing games on the spring training calendar for every team across Major League Baseball is the Spring Breakout that features top prospects from every club.

The Washington Nationals took that to the next level, as their roster is stacked with multiple high-end youngsters. They'll face off against the top prospects of the St. Louis Cardinals on March 19 in the third iteration of this new showcase event.

Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal reported what the Nationals' roster is going to look like during this Spring Breakout contest, and it features multiple top 30 prospects, young players who were previously acquired in trades and even some who are pushing for an MLB roster spot.

Nationals' roster for their March 19 Spring Breakout prospect game vs. Cardinals pic.twitter.com/P1wrGu6rBq — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) March 5, 2026

There are some things that jump out immediately when look at this roster and how some players are classified. For example, it's notable that Ethan Petry is listed as an outfielder when the prevailing thought it he will become a first baseman down the line. However, for now, it seems like Washington wants to keep giving him work in the grass to see if he can become a big league corner outfielder.

As for the pitchers, there are only three left-handers out of this group of 17; Alex Clemmey, Jackson Kent and Erik Tolman. That's something to bookmark for the future when it comes to how this front office plans on adding more young lefties to their ranks, as they could look to make additional trades or focus on handedness in future MLB drafts.

And for those in the fanbase who follow closely when it comes to the top 30 prospects classification, there are a lot of familiar names on this list who get an opportunity to showcase what they can do during this event. In fact, there are 27 of the top 30 Nationals prospects competing.

Top 30 Prospects on Full Display

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Eli Willits

3. Harry Ford

5. Gavin Fien

6. Luis Perales

7. Seaver King

8. Luke Dickerson

9. Devin Fitz-Gerald

10. Landon Harmon

11. Alex Clemmey

12. Ethan Petry

13. Yoel Tejada Jr.

14. Jackson Kent

16. Miguel Sime Jr.

17. Coy James

18. Christian Franklin

19. Andrew Pinckey

20. Yeremy Cabrera

21. Marconi German

22. Sam Petersen

23. Angel Feliz

24. Abimelec Ortiz

25. Ronny Cruz

26. Eriq Swan

27. Sean Paul Linan

28. Caleb Lomavita

29. Yohandy Morales

30. Nauris De La Cruz

The only top 30 prospects not competing in this event are Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana and Alejandro Rosario. They are still rehabbing from their respective surgeries and are going to either miss all of this year (Sykora, Rosario) or won't be available until during the season (Susana).

Prospects to Keep an Eye on During Spring Breakout

Washington Nationals prospect Landon Harmon | Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Naturally, the youngsters who are going to get the most attention are Eli Willits and Gavin Fien. That's what comes with being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 draft and being the headliner of the return package in the MacKenzie Gore trade. However, there are two clear names that jump out to me as someone I want to see perform during this Spring Breakout game, and that's Landon Harmon and Devin Fitz-Gerald.

Because Harmon didn't pitch in the minors last year after he was selected in the third round, there is still some mystery surrounding him. So this will be a chance to see him compete against some of the other elite young players in the sport. The 6-foot-5 right-hander already has a mid-90s fastball that can get up to 99, and he pairs that with two versions of a breaking pitch that earned strong reviews coming up the prep circuit.

As for Fitz-Gerald, he was impressive before injuries impacted his season. Across the rookie ball and Single-A levels, he slashed .302/.428/.482 with six home runs, seven doubles and 20 RBIs. He also drew more walks (28) than he was struck out (24), and he stole eight bases.

Others to keep an eye on are Clemmey, right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr., outfielder/infielder Ethan Petry and infielder Marconi German, who was nothing short of spectacular in the Dominican Summer League last year.