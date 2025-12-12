One Notable Insider Would Be 'Surprised' if Nationals Moved This Star Player

MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams are still with the Washington Nationals after the Winter Meetings.

Leading up to that high-profile offseason event, it seemed like both star players had a chance of getting moved during that soiree. With multiple teams inquiring about the availability of the duo, and with executives from the entire league in Orlando, Fla. to discuss such things, all eyes were on the breaking news ticker to see if the Nationals would deal one of their stars.

But nothing got done. Instead, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni seems to have fielded multiple offers, or at least held discussions, with other front offices to see what type of return he could get for Gore and Abrams.

Now that the Winter Meetings are complete, there's a good chance something gets done in the near future that features one or both of these players. However, they would have to be blown away to move the star shortstop. And coming out of the Winter Meetings, insider Robert Murray of FanSided now believes Washington will hold onto Abrams.

Insider Doesn't Believe CJ Abrams Will Get Traded

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Teams have tried on CJ Abrams, but I'd be surprised if he moved," he stated.

For the majority of the offseason thus far, the rumors of a Nationals blockbuster centered only around Gore. Then, information started getting out that Abrams was a target of multiple teams across the majors, with Washington willing to listen to offers.

Perhaps that shouldn't be too surprising. While the Nationals seem focused on building for the future, there is not a clear one-for-one Abrams replacement on this roster or in their pipeline if he were to be dealt this winter. And based on Toboni's comments at the Winter Meetings, he seemed taken aback that there was so much speculation they were going to trade the 25-year-old ascending shortstop.

CJ ABRAMS THAT BEAUTIFUL BOY pic.twitter.com/205w6KPxe3 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 7, 2025

Washington has shown they are willing to make a trade for the right deal, though. That was evident by their willingness to ship Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for star catching prospect Harry Ford -- who could be a long-term solution at a major position of need -- and Single-A pitcher Isaac Lyon.

So there's a chance the Nationals get presented with an offer that makes them deal Abrams after all. But based on the information Murray appears to have gathered during the Winter Meetings, it seems like that dream proposal might not come.

Still, the Abrams rumors will be something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason, as it's clear Washington is listening to offers on some of their star players and are willing to make deals for the right return.

