Paul Toboni Says Nationals Are 'Continuing to Have Trade Conversations'

The offseason continues to be quiet for the Washington Nationals.

There's been no MacKenzie Gore trade. Despite early rumors, it seems like CJ Abrams is going to stay put. And following a surprising deal with the Seattle Mariners that brought star catching prospect Harry Ford to town for Jose A. Ferrer, there hasn't been much by way of big league roster additions this winter.

But there's still time for that to change heading into spring training. And based on the recent comments made by new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni on MLB Network Radio, the Nationals are keeping their options open by having trade dialogue with teams around the league.

"We're an attractive landing spot for folks who want to compete."



"The first thing is we're continuing to have trade conversations with other teams. We're always going to be active there. Those conversations are ongoing," Toboni stated.

Whether or not that amounts to anything will be seen. But it is notable that the executive flat-out told everyone that he and his front office are having trade discussions at this time as the calendar gets closer to February.

The Looming MacKenzie Gore Trade

It's hard to not hear that and think about the looming Gore trade. While Washington hasn't found a partner yet -- whether that's because of lowball offers or they are increasingly viewing him as someone who will lead this rotation in 2026 -- that doesn't mean something can't get worked out at some point.

Ideally, the Nationals would probably prefer to have that situation figured out before spring training gets underway, as that would give them a better idea about how their starting unit shapes up and who will be a factor this year. But if the right offer is made that improves the outlook of Washington for the future, then it seems clear Toboni is going to do what he deems is best for the franchise.

However, the Gore trade isn't the only thing the Nationals could get involved with, either.

Other Possible Trades Nationals Could Make

It seems unlikely Washington will make a notable major league roster addition via trade. But that doesn't mean they can't remain active and add to their future haul of big league talent this front office seems focused on improving.

For one, acquiring prospects other teams may deem to be disappointing could be an option they take. Similar to the Luis Perales trade they made earlier in the offseason when they used likely-MLB player Jake Bennett to get something done, that could be one of their routes.

Another is doing the rare prospect-for-prospect trade to turn over this pipeline further and get back some young players Toboni and his staff feel have higher upside than what's already in place. While that wouldn't be headline-grabbing from a roster standopoint, it would push this rebuild further along under this new leadership.

Either way, it feels like the Nationals aren't done making moves based on what Toboni said. So until Opening Day arrives, they will be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to being active.

