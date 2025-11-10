Seaver King, Jake Bennett Cap Successful AFL With Strong Fall Stars Game
The Washington Nationals sent a solid group of prospects to the Arizona Fall League this year.
Normally, teams use that showcase circuit to get injured players more reps, get some players who struggled during the season out of their funk and to see what their top-ranked prospects can do against other highly-rated minor leaguers.
For the Nationals, all of those boxes were checked when it came to their decision to send Seaver King and Jake Bennett, their seventh- and 10th-ranked prospects, to the desert. Not only did King have a widely disappointing season this year, but Bennett was coming back from Tommy John surgery and needed to get more work in.
Seaver King, Jake Bennett Have Good Showing in AFL Fall Stars Game
Both players performed well. King reminded people why he was taken 10th overall and Bennett showcased high-end stuff that has him in the running for a big league rotation spot. That earned them selections to the AFL Fall Stars Game, where they also both had good showings.
King, after showcasing little pop in his bat, was an extra-base hit machine throughout the AFL by using his patented line-drive approach. While he only went 1-for-3 before he was pinch-hit for in the Fall Stars Game, MLB.com also noted that he had a 102.6 mph lineout and a bat speed of 80.9 mph on his lone hit, which is considered to be elite. He later added a stolen base, which showcased his athleticism.
As for Bennett, he once again proved he can strike batters out after returning from Tommy John surgery. That was a concern based on how he performed during the regular season, but he was one of the top strikeout guys at the Arizona Fall League this year. That carried over into the Fall Stars Game, as the left-hander pitched a scoreless inning with two K's despite getting himself into a jam with two hits allowed.
When Will They Make Their Nationals Debuts?
Bennett is likely going to be the first of this duo to debut at the big league level. While he wasn't a draft pick of the new regime, Washington needs starting pitching help and he looks poised to provide that next year.
Whether that comes in 2026 or not will be determined by how he performs on the mound. If he's able to start the upcoming season strong and get promoted up to Triple-A Rochester quickly, then a mid-year promotion could be on the table.
As for King, he has a lot more to prove. And because he's a position player, his future is unclear now that a new front office has taken over. But the good news is he flashed his ceiling, and if he keeps that up next season, then he could find himself having a role with the Nationals sooner rather than later.