Starting Pitcher Who Posted a 2.18 ERA Could Be Option for Nationals
With it being unclear exactly how much money Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner is willing to spend this offseason, it's hard to envision they will be shopping at the top of the free agency market.
While names like Pete Alonso, Josh Naylor, Dylan Cease or even Framber Valdez might be dream targets for this fanbase, landing them would require a substantial financial commitment from the ownership group that hasn't been seen in some time.
So more than likely, the Nationals will be monitoring the markets of players like Chris Bassitt and other veteran starting pitchers who can still provide value. With that in mind, a perfect target for Washington is Tyler Mahle.
Why Tyler Mahle Fits With Nationals
First, the upside of the right-hander is immense. He posted a 2.18 ERA across his first 16 starts this past season with the Texas Rangers. While he wasn't a high-strikeout guy by any means with just 66 K's in 86 2/3 innings pitched, he was effective by holding opposing hitters to a .218 batting average.
What has been an issue for Mahle recently is injuries. Following his incredible start to the 2025 campaign, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. That later landed him on the 60-day IL and he didn't return until September.
All of that came after he was only able to make eight starts in 2023 and 2024 combined, as Mahle had to undergo Tommy John surgery during the 2023 campaign that has affected his ability to be a high-end starting pitcher.
However, he is an incredible buy-low candidate for Washington. Spotrac has his market value at one-year and $5.5 million. And considering he was only able to make 19 starts during the length of the two-year, $22 million deal he signed with the Rangers, he likely will need to ink a prove-it contract.
If the Nationals can get the version of Mahle that he was from 2019-2022 when he was a consistent innings eater who made 23-plus starts every year -- excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he still had 10 outings (nine starts) -- then that will be a major boost to their starting rotation.
Right now, it seems like only three can truly be penciled into their starting rotation at the moment: MacKenzie Gore, Cade Cavalli and Josiah Gray. Other names like Mitchell Parker, Brad Lord, Jake Irvin and Andrew Alvarez will have to prove it during spring training.
Mahle would be an instant upgrade to that unit. And while it's a risk considering his injury issues, he also gives them a much higher upside for a price they can pay.