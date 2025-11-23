These Two 'MLB Ready' Bullpen Arms Could Be Nationals' Rule 5 Draft Targets

More talent needs to be infused into this Washington Nationals roster.

While there are clear building blocks in place, the overall talent level is still low compared to other high-end teams around the league. New president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is tasked with changing that, and one of the ways he can add upgrade the pool is by hitting during the Rule 5 Draft.

First base and catcher are the two weakest position player spots as it stands right now, but finding more top-end arms is something that needs to happen for the Nationals. Because of that, while adding someone like catcher Daniel Susac would be exciting, it's much more likely that pitchers are the main targets on Dec. 10 when the Rule 5 Draft takes place.

Sam Sallick of Federal Baseball highlighted Harrison Cohen and Zach McCambley as "MLB ready bullpen arms" who could be targeted by Washington. Both represent intriguing options for the Nationals, as either one seems poised to come in and make an instant impact for this relief staff.

Harrison Cohen Has Ridiculous Numbers

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees prospect has been sensational since he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. After reaching Double-A during his first professional season in 2023, he posted a 1.35 ERA across 18 outings (one start) the following year before he was placed on the injured list. Cohen bounced back nicely this past season, though, finishing with a 1.76 ERA across 49 appearances (one start) at the Double- and Triple-A levels.

"None of his pitches stick out when looking at stuff models, but he is tough for hitters to pick up. He has a funky leg kick that messes with the hitter's timing. You can see that with the very low average exit velocity against of 84.4 MPH," wrote Sallick.

At 26 years old, Cohen is knocking on the door of making his MLB debut after he had a 1.57 ERA with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in 2025. So if the Nationals do want someone who can potentially be a featured part of their bullpen, then he's a real Rule 5 Draft option for them.

Zach McCambley Has Upside

Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Compared to Cohen, McCambley has a higher pedigree since he was a third-round pick back in the 2020 draft. He began his career as a starting pitcher within the Miami Marlins' organization. That produced rocky results, so they converted him into a bullpen arm.

Since that point, he's started to flash his high upside. That culminated in his best professional season this year when he posted a 2.90 ERA across 47 combined outings at both Double- and Triple-A. He also fanned 83 batters in 62 innings pitched, while walking just 22.

"McCambley has an elite feel to spin the ball. His cutter, slider and curveball all grade out very well. The cutter and slider are actually his two most used pitches. ... The high strikeout and low walk numbers are very good indicators of success," wrote Sallick.

He also mentioned the fact that McCambley doesn't possess a great fastball with it being 94 mph. That does reduce his ceiling to some degree, but Sallick still thinks the right-hander is a "safe bet to be a quality relief arm" at the big league level.

Either one of these players seem like they could impact things in Washington. While there are some promising bullpen arms already in place, the overall unit was a disaster this past season with the worst ERA in baseball.

Because of that, don't be surprised if Toboni does focus his Rule 5 Draft attention on relievers, with Cohen and McCambley potentially topping the list.

