This Nationals Pitcher Could Benefit Most From Team's Updated Pitching Philosophy

One thing that has been noticeable for the Washington Nationals early on during their spring training schedule is their lack of fastball usage as a pitching staff.

This was expected to happen on some front since the new regime has largely come from places where they have embraced analytics that suggest throwing the fastball less often is beneficial. But how aggressively they push this philosophy for the rest of spring and during the season will be interesting to monitor.

How some of the pitchers on this staff perform by throwing their heater less will also be something to keep an eye on. And there is one clear candidate when it comes to who could benefit the most.

Mitchell Parker Could Bounce Back With This New Philosophy

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

There's no sugarcoating that Mitchell Parker had a horrendous year in 2025. He had the second-highest ERA in the majors (5.68) behind only his teammate Jake Irvin (5.70). That showing cost him a spot in the rotation, which could carry over into this season.

But with this new philosophy in place, a bounce back could be in store. Parker's fastball last year yielded a batting average of .269 and a slugging percentage of .447 against. While some of his other pitches had worse numbers, he also threw his four-seamer 55.5% of the time.

That was not the case on Sunday, though. Per Paul Cubbage of Federal Baseball, Parker threw his fastball just 27.9% of the time during his 43-pitch outing. Conversely, he threw his slider and curveball both 30.2% of the time. That produced two scoreless innings where he gave up just one hit, a walk and a strikeout.

What Role Could Mitchell Parker Have in 2026?

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It seems unlikely that Parker is going to win the fifth rotation spot before Opening Day. If that's the case, then the question becomes if he's going to be with the big league squad or optioned back down to the minors.

Depending on how Washington views the left-hander going forward, that is going to determine a lot. Parker could be moved into the bullpen and be a swingman or long reliever for the 2026 squad. And because the relief staff is so weak on paper, that seems like the best course of action instead of continuing to trot him out as a starter.

But the most important thing is getting Parker back on track after a disastrous showing in 2025. And by reducing his fastball usage, he could benefit the most from this new pitching philosophy.