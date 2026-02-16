Three Nationals Pitchers Have Caught Eye of Manager Blake Butera in Camp

This winter, the pitching staff for the Washington Nationals has been discussed ad nauseum.

Much of the conversation revolved around a potential trade of their ace MacKenzie Gore. And when they finally dealt the left-hander to the Texas Rangers, things shifted to how poor both the rotation and bullpen looked on paper.

The Nationals have bolstered their staff by making trades, using the waiver wire and signing veterans to minor league deals. But it's anyone's guess how the roster might look on Opening Day after an important evaluation period during spring training.

However, there are three pitchers who have caught the eye of manager Blake Butera thus far. And during his media availability on Monday, he made sure to shout-out how Cade Cavalli, Brad Lord and Clayton Beeter have looked during the early part of camp.

Cade Cavalli Has Higher Velocity Than He Did Last Season

Cade Cavalli of the Washington Nationals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Cade Cavalli, right away, like this first one that jumps off the page to me. The velocity is higher than it was last year already. And just the body, you can tell he put a lot of work in this offseason. He's in really good shape. And just his presence on the mound, he's one that stood out, you know, from the jump," Butera stated.

That is a great sign for Washington and this fanbase. The former first-round pick is expected to take over the ace role now that Gore has been shipped out of town, which means he will likely be the Opening Day starter when the Nationals travel to face the Chicago Cubs.

Increased velocity on Cavalli's fastball -- which has touched 100 mph in the past -- should be a major weapon for him during the upcoming season, especially because he added a sweeper this winter to attack right-handed batters.

Hearing Cavalli looks so good this early in camp should be exciting for fans as everyone gets prepared for the 2026 campaign to get underway.

Brad Lord, Clayton Beeter Have Impressed Early This Spring

Clayton Beeter of the Washington Nationals | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Lord has been a popular topic throughout the winter. Because he was more effective during his time as a reliever last year, there was a thought he could be used there full-time since the bullpen unit was in need of talented arms. However, Toboni made it clear Washington views him as a starter and will give him every opportunity to earn a rotation spot.

So, with that in mind, it's good to hear the right-hander was one of the pitchers who caught Butera's eye. The skipper wasn't quite as in depth with his praise of Lord as he was with Cavalli, but Butera still shouted him out when he stated, "Brad Lord looked really good as well."

What was perhaps the most exciting to hear was Beeter's name being mentioned as someone who has stood out since he's expected to have a massive role in the bullpen this season and could even be slotted into the closing role.

Clayton Beeter, White Castle Special. 🤮🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/GcuMHIGg4T — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 11, 2024

Acquired from the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline in the Amed Rosario deal, Beeter flashed his upside down the stretch with the Nationals by posting a 2.49 ERA across 24 appearances with 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

"Clayton Beeter, he's been outstanding. Like, the stuff's unbelievable," stated Butera.

Hearing that is a major positive. Much of Beeter's success with Washington last season was a result of his high-end stuff. His strikeout rate of 31.7% and whiff rate of 32.9% were well above the league average, and his Stuff+ mark was a 107 that was powered by a devastating slider.

A lot is expected out of the trio of Cavalli, Lord and Beeter this year, so it's a good sign that all three have caught the eye of Butera during the early part of spring training.

More Nationals News