Rising Superstar Nationals Prospect Now Ranked in Top 100

It's been a solid start to the season for the Washington Nationals.

Expected to be one of the worst teams in the majors this year, they entered Monday with a 27-27 record that puts them second place in the NL East after winning two out of three against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

Beyond the success that has taken place on the major league diamond thus far, there are also a lot of positives unfolding down on the farm. Not only are some of the recent draft picks developing into impact players at their respective affiliate levels, but the players acquired in the MacKenzie Gore deal have looked like future stars for the Nationals.

One of those players is Devin Fitz-Gerald, the 20-year-old infielder who has done nothing but impress since he's made his professional debut. And now he is considered a top 100 prospect after MLB Pipeline updated their rankings.

Devin Fitz-Gerald Ranked No. 100 by MLB Pipeline

Wilmington Nationals prospect Devin Fitz-Gerald | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the graduation of Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Didier Fuentes after he has now made 12 MLB appearances this season, Fitz-Gerald was moved into the top 100 of the sport. That gives Washington five prospects ranked within MLB Pipeline's top 100.

For anyone who has been following the ascending star, that is not a surprise. Through 40 games with High-A Wilmington, he has slashed .299/.415/.618 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 34 RBIs. He's also stolen 11 bases and has only struck out 30 times compared to drawing 27 walks.

The Nationals had an idea about what type of talent they had acquired from the Texas Rangers when they got Fitz-Gerald as part of the return package for Gore. But what he's done this year has to have taken even them by surprise based on how good he's played.

Promotion to Double-A Could Be Coming Soon

Washington Nationals logo | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Washington handles the rise of Fitz-Gerald. In the past, the franchise has gotten burned by moving their prospects up the pipeline too quickly, and it's something the new regime has recognized and is trying to correct. However, if he keeps performing like this at High-A, then they might have no choice but to promote him to Double-A Harrisburg so he can be challenged against better competition.

If and when a promotion might happen for Fitz-Gerald isn't clear. But it's a great sign for the Nationals that they have another emerging star on their hands who looks like he can become a difference maker for them at the big league level.