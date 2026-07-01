Scuffle Between Nationals-Red Sox Overshadows Cade Cavalli's Career-Best Start

The box score of the game on Tuesday between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox doesn't tell the whole story about what took place.

On paper, the Nationals won 8-1 to even up this three-game set at one win apiece. Washington's ace Cade Cavalli turned in the best outing of his career, as he gave up no earned runs and allowed just one hit across seven innings where he struck out a career-high 13 batters and walked none. CJ Abrams hit home run No. 18 on the year, and James Wood, Luis Garcia Jr. and Keibert Ruiz had two RBIs each.

However, only looking at that would be glossing over the conversation that is storming across the Major League Baseball world, as a comment made by Cavalli to Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras sparked a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in multiple ejections.

Nationals-Red Sox Brawl Over Comment Made by Cavalli to Contreras

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras arguing with ump | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Boston up 1-0 and Contreras up to bat, Cavalli struck him out with a sweeper on a 3-2 count. On the broadcast, there was an audible comment made by Cavalli to Contreras, which Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy later said he heard as, "Sit down, boy."

The term "boy" has a racial component to it in the history of the United States. Contreras, who's Venezuelan, didn't say if the comment was racial or not, as he said after the game, per MLB.com, "To be honest, I don't know," and that he will "let MLB handle that."

On the other side, Cavalli said, "I don't know" when asked about what he said to Contreras. He also added, "I just lose my head in it. I'm competitive. I just told him to sit down."

Whether Contreras took it as a racial comment or not, he reacted to the chirp in a fashion that sparked a brawl and resulted in him throwing his batting helmet in the direction of Cavalli. Contreras was later ejected from the game, alongside Tracy, Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton and Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas, who engaged in a scuffle with Eaton on the side after Mikolas tried to hold back Contreras in the initial scrap.

The notable player who wasn't ejected was Cavalli, which is something that angered the Red Sox and their interim manager Tracy, who said he was ejected for pointing that out to the umpires. But Cavalli was allowed to say in the game, and he proceeded to dominate following the scuffle to end this outing with his career-high 13 K's that powered Washington to an important win to close out the month of June.

Cade Cavalli Said He Was Made About Something That Happened Earlier

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cavalli later stated that something that took place in the first inning is what prompted him to make a comment to Contreras. With the inning over and players heading back to their respective dugouts, Contreras brushed by Cavalli and contacted the right-handed pitcher with his arm as he went by.

"You don't run by me and just brush me going off the field," Cavalli said. "It's just not something you do in this game. I didn't say anything [to him] in the moment. I struck him out; words were said [then]."

End of the first inning. Looks like Contreras just about runs into Cavalli after the third out. Cuts him off. pic.twitter.com/O8S4BUKz6W — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) July 1, 2026

Contreras said that he apologized to Cavalli in the moment, but that is something that Cavalli denies. He said he didn't hear anything and that he "never got an apology from anyone."

Major League Baseball will do an investigation. A suspension could later be coming to both Contreras -- for throwing his helmet -- and Cavalli -- for his comment. But no matter if that happens or not, Cavalli showed he has the upside and stuff to be a true ace, and that is a great sign for Washington.