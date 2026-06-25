Nationals Slugger CJ Abrams Now Has Chance to Start 2026 All-Star Game

Based on how good CJ Abrams has been to start this season, it seemed like a given that the Washington Nationals star shortstop would be competing in the Midsummer Classic this year.

Now, not only is that confirmed to be the case, but there's a chance Abrams could be starting for the National League side. He finished in the top two of Phase 1 fan voting alongside Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, which was revealed by MLB Network on Thursday, June 25.

Phase 2 gets underway at noon ET on Monday, June 29 and ends on Thursday, July 2. Votes from Phase 1 do not carry over into Phase 2, so Nationals fans who want to see Abrams start in the 2026 All-Star Game will have to cast more ballots to make sure that happens.

How CJ Abrams Stacks Up Against Mookie Betts

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's unfortunate that performance on the field isn't factored into the equation based on how Abrams stacks up this season so far compared to Betts, as the numbers below show a major contrast in what each shortstop has done this year.

(All stats accurate through June 25)

CJ Abrams Stats

-Slash line: .287/.370/.529

-Home Runs: 17

-Extra-Base Hits: 34

-RBI: 57

-Stolen Bases: 13

-Strikeouts: 66

-Walks: 30

-OPS+: 151

-bWAR: 3.2



-Errors: 12

-Defensive Runs Saved: -5

-Outs Above Average: -9

Mookie Betts Stats

-Slash line: .230/.290/.415

-Home Runs: 9

-Extra-Base Hits: 16

-RBI: 21

-Stolen Bases: 1

-Strikeouts: 27

-Walks: 15

-OPS+: 95

-bWAR: 1.4



-Errors: 3

-Defensive Runs Saved: 7

-Outs Above Average: 4

Based on these two statistical profiles, there's no doubt that Abrams deserves to be the starting shortstop for the National League.

He has a better slash line in all three categories, he has almost double Betts' home run total, he has almost triple the number of RBIs that Betts has and he's the much better hitter based on OPS+ and is more important to his team based on their bWAR values.

Abrams, as expected, is the much worse defender. But the difference between their offensive output is seismic. And that should count for something when it comes to who deserves to be the starter. However, that's not the case. So if this fanbase wants to see Abrams starting on July 14, then they'll have to vote like crazy in Phase 2.

James Wood Misses Out on Top 6 of NL Outfield

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

On the disappointing end of the spectrum, James Wood did not make the top six following Phase 1. That means he is not a finalist and has no chance to start the Midsummer Classic. While he likely will make the All-Star roster for the second year in a row, it's frustrating to see the star slugger not get rewarded for the season he's had thus far.

The six National League outfielders who moved on to Phase 2 are Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez of the Dodgers, Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto of the New York Mets.