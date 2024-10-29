Washington Nationals Prospect Benefitting From New-Found Approach to Game
The start of Daylen Lile’s professional career with the Washington Nationals was an incredibly difficult one. A second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, injuries defined him out of the gate.
An outfielder, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery at one point. A scary injury occurred when he tumbled over an outfield way, leading to him being carried off of the field on a stretcher.
There are some people who would have called it quits after that having to go through so many rehabs. But, the 21-year-old has overcome those obstacles, as he missed the 2022 campaign and returned to the field in 2023.
He has been able to continue developing his skills despite the hurdles. What has helped him get things back on track? His focus off the field and preparation have changed.
“Nothing mechanical, just the mental side of it, the approach side, just watching more film and studying the pitchers more,” Lile said last month, via Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.
The No. 12 prospect in the Nationals farm system, Lile made an impact during the 2024 season. He was a co-recipient of the Nationals Way Award, which, “represents professionalism, leadership, loyalty, passion, selflessness, durability, determination and work ethic.”
The fence-flipping incident occurred during Spring Training in 2024, as he ended up being in the hospital. A back contusion is what he was diagnosed with, as he got incredibly lucky given how bad things looked at first.
Bouncing back from injuries is something that Lile has done for his entire professional career. That can be more taxing mentally than physically, which is why he has been focusing so much on that aspect of himself off the field.
“The injuries come with the game,” Lile said. “I know that I play hard each and every day. I know with the injuries, it just makes me the player that I am. So it just drives me and pushes me to be better each and every day.”
That drive has certainly paid off, as he was promoted to Double-A on June 18th after a stellar stretch in Single-A to start the campaign. He did not stop producing, as he was arguably the most productive minor league hitter for Washington this year.
“In 130 games this season, Lile batted .262, led all Nationals Minor Leaguers in triples (10) and tied for most doubles (23). Lile also ranked second in the Nats' farm system in hits (127), third in total bases (188), tied for third in walks (54), fourth in on-base percentage (.347), OPS (.735) and runs scored (69), fifth in batting average (.262) and tied for sixth in stolen bases (25),” as Camerato wrote.
Turning 22 in November, the Louisville, Kentucky native has some clear goals for the offseason. He is a big part of the organization’s plans in the outfield, which could become the strongest part of their roster.
“Being a lot stronger mentally,” Lile said of his offseason goals. “Knowing that we play baseball every day, it's going to get tough. But as long as you stay even keeled, then it's going to be good.”
He is wise beyond his years, conducting himself like a multi-year veteran off the field.