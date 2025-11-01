One Photo Perfectly Depicts Wild Range of Emotions in Shocking Ending to Game 6
Those three words were shouted in living rooms and typed out in group chats all over the world Friday night in the closing moments of the Dodgers’ 3–1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 6 of the World Series.
Trailing by two runs at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays nearly completed a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. With a runner on first base and nobody out, Addison Barger smacked a gapper to left-center field for extra bases. It would’ve easily scored pinch-runner Myles Straw from first, but the ball got wedged in between the warning track dirt and the padded wall. It was ruled a ground-rule double, putting Straw at third and Barger at second.
The Blue Jays didn’t end up scoring a run. Tyler Glasnow got Ernie Clement to pop out, and Andrés Giménez lined into a double play with outfielder Kiké Hernández doubling off Barger at second base to end the game.
In the blink of an eye, Toronto went from likely making it a one-run game with nobody out to, whoops, three outs and we’re heading to Game 7.
In all the chaos, Getty Images photographer Mark Blinch caught the perfect snapshot from the perspective of the outfield. In one frame, Betts is pictured flying through the air into the outstretched arms of Hernández, and infielder Miguel Rojas is in the dirt looking like he can’t believe what he just witnessed. Meanwhile, Barger is on second base, realizing his baserunning mistake just cost the Blue Jays a chance to tie or walk-off winners in Game 6.
They say a photo is worth 1,000 words? This one might be worth 1,000 emotions.
Following that wild ending, the Dodgers and Blue Jays will run it back Saturday night for a winner-take-all Game 7—MLB’s first in the World Series since the Nationals defeated the Astros in 2019.
First pitch for Game 7 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.