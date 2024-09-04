Baltimore Orioles Injured Pitchers 'Confident' They'll Return This Month
Entering Wednesday's slate of games, the Baltimore Orioles are in first place of the AL East.
It's truly scary to think about what this team might have been able to accomplish if they remained healthy throughout the entire year, but with their goal firmly set on winning the division in back-to-back season for the first time since 1973-74, they have no time to dwell on what could have been.
They have to maintain this high level of play if they want to be AL East champs again, and if they are able to do that, they should be able to earn a first round bye by finishing with one of the top two records in the American League.
In order for that to happen, the Orioles need their injured players who have the chance of returning to get healthy.
All eyes will be on how starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez continues to progress from his lat injury, and how Danny Coulombe's ramp up period goes following his elbow surgery to remove bone spurs back during the summer.
Well, it sounds like both players are confident they will make their return later this month.
Roch Kubatko of MASN reported Rodriguez threw his first bullpen session on Wednesday that wound up totaling roughly 20 pitches. He tossed more than just fastballs, a promising sign moving forward.
The 24-year-old has been out since Aug. 7, marking almost a month he'll have been out of Major League action. That's why it's going to be so important he is healthy enough to make his return during the regular season, allowing him to face MLB hitters before the playoffs.
As for Coulombe, he is feeling the same way as Rodriguez.
Kubatko added the left-hander was able to get in his own throwing session on Tuesday where he threw 15-20 pitches against Nick Maton, Livan Soto and Coby Mayo.
After being out since June 11 with elbow inflammation that turned into surgery being needed, Coulombe also is also confident he'll be back for the Orioles in September.