Baltimore Orioles Star Trade Target Receives Update from MLB Insider
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the MLB trade deadline tonight still looking to make a trade. After acquiring Zach Eflin, Seranthony Dominguez, and Christian Pache so far, they are still wanting to make another splash.
Another starting pitcher is something that the Orioles would like to acquire.
Should they pursue another pitcher, Garrett Crochet is still a name to keep a close eye on. The Chicago White Sox have been open to making moves and could partner with Baltimore on a major trade involving their young pitcher.
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox are more likely to trade Crochet than star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Crochet would be a very interesting pickup for the Orioles. He has caused some drama with his stance on continuing to pitch into October for any team that acquires him.
In order to continue pitching, due to his extensive innings pitched already, Crochet would want a contract extension. That is sure to limit the field of teams interested in him.
Baltimore could view that as a perfect scenario. If they like Crochet enough, they would likely be happy to give him an extension to stick around long-term.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Crochet has started in 22 games. He has compiled a 6-8 record to go along with a 3.23 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 6.2 K/BB ratio, and 114.1 innings pitched.
At 25 years old, Crochet is looking to protect his future. He has shown the potential of being a budding star on the mound. Wanting a contract extension in order to pitch late in the season has rubbed some the wrong way, but those kinds of demands are starting to become normal in other professional sports.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Baltimore before the deadline. They would like to make another move or two and Crochet is a name to watch.