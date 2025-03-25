Look: Orioles Unveil Historic Plaque on Eutaw Street for Their Rising Star
The Baltimore Orioles have had one of the more intriguing stadiums in all of the MLB since Camden Yards was completed back in 1992 as a successor to Memorial Stadium.
It has always been one of the more interestingly shaped stadiums with lots of cool features surrounding it, which makes it such a hit with fans of the sport.
One of the traditions has been placing plaques on Eutaw Street, which commemorates home runs that land in the specific area of right field on the walkway or warehouse depending on who hits them and how far they go.
Many will go back to the 1993 Ken Griffey Jr. home run as one of, if not the most notable plaques that has been placed, as it is set into the stone wall of the Baltimore & Ohio Warehouse in right field.
This tradition will be added to each year, and this offseason, a new one appeared to continue the legacy.
Rising star Jackson Holliday had his first career home run in July of the 2024 season, a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Given his prominence as a prospect and it being his first career homer, the Orioles have decided to commemorate this one with a plaque of its own.
The plaque sits 405 feet from home plate with the details from that day.
It is the third-most recent home run hit to that area, with two following it in the 2024 season by Gunnar Henderson on Aug. 14 and Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15.
All of the homers are tracked on the team website with information regarding each one, going all the way back to the first few hit in 1992.
This is a great monument for the rising star, as he continues his path to playing full-time in the MLB.
Despite a difficult first stint of games in 2024, he has had an impressive spring to solidify his spot on the Opening Day roster with a .333/.407/.458 slash line, four RBI, 12 runs, 11 strikeouts to six walks, and a home run in 16 games.
Holliday will hope to improve upon his rookie year, but despite the struggles he had at times, he made history as the youngest player in franchise history to hit a grand slam, which will now forever be marked on Eutaw Street.