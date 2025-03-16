'No Concern' About Baltimore Orioles Gold Glove Infielder Missing Opening Day
The Baltimore Orioles have had quite a few new injuries pop up this spring, including the ones to Chayce McDermott, Grayson Rodriguez and Trevor Rogers which will result in them starting on the injured list when Opening Day arrives.
However, one of their veteran infielders was able to overcome his injury, and is trending to be available for Game 1.
That infielder is Ramón Urías, who suffered a hamstring injury a little while back, which has limited him to only nine spring training games so far.
Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reported the infielder is feeling better and that there is no concern regarding his Opening Day status, as he is likely to be back soon.
In addition, CBS Sports reports that manager Brandon Hyde said the Gold Glove infielder is expected to return on Thursday against the New York Yankees.
There will be a bit of a logjam this season when it comes to Urías, which makes him seeing substantial playing time less likely than in previous years.
His primary three positions have already been filled, with Jackson Holliday at second base, Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Jordan Westburg at third.
This leaves him as more of a super utility player, where if someone gets injured or needs a day off, he will be able to fill the role and take over.
Having played 100 or more games in each of his last three years, Urías has made a substantial impact on the team with his versatility and ability to be on the field when his name is called.
The difficulty is that he saw a decline in 2024 from 2023, where he played 16 less games, had a lower batting average, on-base percentage, RBI total and run total than the season prior, while still picking up the same amount of errors in the field with six.
It should be pointed out his OPS+ was improved, though, going from 98 in 2023 to 117 in 2024.
Regardless of how much he plays in 2025, having the option to rotate players out of the lineup in favor of a high-quality platoon bat is positive, especially considering the initial struggles of Holliday during his debut games at the plate.
Urías has been a valuable piece to the team in recent years, and no doubt will find himself a role to get playing time regardless of how things stand.