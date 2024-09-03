Yankees Emerging as Serious Threat to Steal Baltimore Orioles’ Star
The Baltimore Orioles are fully focused on winning a championship this season and they certainly have a chance to turn that goal into a reality. However, when the season is over with, they will face a very difficult offseason.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Orioles will see two stars hit the open free agency market. Both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will be hot commodities in free agency.
Both players have been a huge part of leading Baltimore to the successful season that they have had thus far. The Orioles would likely love to bring both back, but that may not end up being the case.
When it comes to Burnes, an American League East arch-rival is beginning to emerge as a serious threat to steal him away.
As shared by Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News, the New York Yankees were named as a top Burnes suitor by Sportskeeda.
"Corbin Burnes may not be the highest priority for the New York Yankees, but they need another dominant starting along with Gerrit Cole to push the team forward. Marcus Stroman has done a decent job, and the emergence of Luis Gil is another positive, but Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes haven't been very reliable. Keeping Juan Soto at the Bronx will be their main target this year. Nevertheless, the Yankees could flex their financial muscle to land both Soto and Burnes."
Burnes joining the Yankees would be a nightmare scenario for Baltimore.
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Orioles, Burnes has started in 28 games. He has compiled a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 169.1 innings pitched.
If Burnes were to walk, Baltimore would need to get aggressive finding starting pitching. Even if they brought him back, they could use another quality arm in the rotation.
Losing him to New York would both weaken the Orioles and strengthen their biggest opponent. They can't afford to let that happen.
Hopefully, negotiations will pick up quickly between Baltimore and Burnes. Assuming they want him back, Burnes would have to be interested in re-signing as well with the kind of success he has had personally and with the team as a whole.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding Burnes as the offseason draws closer. Keep an eye on the Yankees as a serious threat to pursue him.