Orioles avoid arbitration with these players

The Baltimore Orioles have announced a slew of players they're signing to avoid salary arbitration.

On Thursday, the team agreed to contracts with outfielder Taylor Ward ($12.175 million), shortstop Gunnar Henderson ($8.5 million), first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ($6.87 million), catcher Adley Rutschman ($7.25 million), and starting pitchers Tyler Wells ($2.445 million), Trevor Rogers ($6.2 million) and Dean Kremer ($5.75 million), avoiding arbitration. Robert Murray of FanSided and Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner were the first to report on these moves.

ESPN's Buster Olney also reported that the Orioles have settled their arbitration case with starting pitcher Shane Baz, agreeing to a $3.5 million deal.

Source: Taylor Ward and the Orioles have agreed at $12.175 million to avoid arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 8, 2026

Ward, who was traded to the Orioles from the Los Angeles Angels for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez back in November, is expected to bring a lot of pop to their lineup in 2026. The outfielder is coming off a career-high 36 home runs and 103 RBI campaign with the Angels.

Henderson, who was expected to perhaps sign an extension with the Orioles at some point this offseason, will now likely have to renegotiate a long-term contract next offseason. The 24-year-old appeared in 154 games last season for the Orioles, batting .274/.349/.438 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs, but posted a career-worst .787 OPS.

Gunnar Henderson has avoided arbitration with the Orioles by agreeing to an $8.5 million deal, per sources — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) January 8, 2026

Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is entering a pivotal 2026 season. The two-time All-Star was limited to 90 games last year due to suffering a pair of oblique strains at different stretches of the season. He batted just .220 with nine homers, 29 RBI and a .673 OPS; the debut and subsequent contract extension of catching prospect Samuel Basallo has added even more pressure for Rutschman to perform.

Mountcastle, whose deal with the Orioles also includes a club option worth $7.5 million for 2027, played in only 52 games last season. He has been the subject of trade talks over the winter, especially after the Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract.

Source: Ryan Mountcastle and the Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $6.787 million contract with a $7.5 million club option for 2027 to avoid arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 8, 2026

As for their starting pitchers, Tyler Wells is coming off an injury-shortened 2025 season, as he was limited to just four starts after rehabbing from elbow surgery. Kremer wound up being a major boost last year for an injury-ravaged Orioles' rotation, going 11-10 in 31 games (29 starts) with a 4.19 ERA and 142 strikeouts across 171.2 innings pitched.

Shane Baz, whom the O's acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays back in November, posted a 10-12 record in 31 starts last season with a 4.87 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 166.1 innings. Finally, Baltimore is expecting a huge season out of Trevor Rogers, who sparkled during his 19 starts last season; the lefty posted a 9-3 record with a 1.80 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109.2 innings.

The Orioles have settled their arbitration situation with Shane Baz, at $3.5 million. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 8, 2026

It has already been a busy offseason for the Orioles and they're hoping that these deals, along with the other moves they have made to this point, will be enough for them to seriously contend for the AL East in 2026.

Relief pitchers Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano and starting pitcher Kyle Bradish are the only players left for the Orioles who have yet to sign a deal to avoid arbitration.

