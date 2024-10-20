Former Padres Outfielder to Interview With White Sox for Manager Job
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interviewing former San Diego Padres outfielder Will Venable for their vacant managerial position, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
Venable, the current associate manager of the Texas Rangers, was granted permission to interview for the job on the heels of Rangers bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker had also given the green light.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Venable’s name in connection with the White Sox last week.
This isn't the first time Venable has been mentioned for a managing job. He has been an up-and-coming potential manager after spending parts of nine seasons as a big league player.
Venable joined the Chicago Cubs as a special assistant to the front office in 2017. After that, he moved to the field and served as first base coach in the following two seasons. He then moved to third base during the shortened 2020 campaign.
The former Padre left Chicago after the COVID-shortened 2020 season and joined Alex Cora in Boston as the bench coach. He remained with the Red Sox for two seasons before joining Bochy in Texas ahead of the 2023 season.
Grant noted that Venable could be the leading contender to take Bochy’s place as manager in Texas when the 69-year-old eventually returns to retirement, but when that is yet to be determined.
Grant also said, Bochy told reporters following the end of the 2024 regular season that managing still “drives” him, seemingly leaving the door open to him sticking around beyond the end of his current contract in 2025.
Venable appeared to be content staying in Texas and biding his time when he declined offers to interview with the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians last winter. However, this could possibly intrigue him as the future of Bochy in Texas is uncertain.
The two Rangers candidates aren't the only names attached to the White Sox.
Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and bench coach Danny Lehman, Tigers bench coach, Padres special assistant, former Angels skipper Phil Nevin, Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso, and outgoing Marlins manager Skip Schumaker have all been reported as potential candidates.
Regardless of who Chicago hires, the bar is set pretty low as the White Sox just concluded one of the worst season in baseball history with 121 losses setting a modern-era record.