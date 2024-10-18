Padres Executive Among Managerial Candidates for White Sox: Report
The Chicago White Sox managerial search is narrowing but the list of publicly known candidates is growing.
One of those candidates is San Diego Padres executive A.J. Ellis.
Ellis' playing career had him on the fast track toward a big league managing job. He was Clayton Kershaw's preferred catcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers because of his pitch-framing, game-planning, and on-field awareness.
The backstop spent nine years in the Dodgers organization but ended his playing days with the San Diego Padres in 2018. He has yet to leave, transitioning into a different role immediately.
San Diego added Ellis to its baseball operations staff in 2019 and he has made a significant impact on several players including Austin Hedges, who told Sox Machine that Ellis has been vital on all fronts for him.
“He helped remind me of who I am as a person, that my title is not ‘baseball player,’” Hedges said. “I have way more titles that are more important to me, as a son, a friend, a teammate. He’d send me Bible verses that would really hit home with me, that helped him get through similar things. Just those little things, he was always there with positive reinforcement to help me get back, and once I was, it just never stopped.
“He’s been one of the biggest role models of my life.”
Ellis would be a first-time manager if hired but he has some stiff competition according to Sox on 35th:
- Former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker
- Dodgers bench coach Clayton McCullough
- Former Mets skipper Buck Showalter
- Former Angels manager Phil Nevin
- Cardinals bench coach Will Venable
- Rangers associate manager Daniel Descalso
- Tigers bench coach George Lombard
- Padres special assistant to major league staff and baseball operations A.J. Ellis
The White Sox have started informing some candidates that they have been eliminated from consideration for their open manager position, according to Josh Nelson and James Fegen.
Because of some of the names are still in the postseason with their respective teams, it is becoming difficult for the White Sox to complete their interview process. But they are reportedly wanting to make a hire before the end of October.
Under MLB guidelines, the White Sox can ask permission to speak with candidates who are currently working for playoff teams and then interview them later this month.