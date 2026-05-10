Mike Trout to Padres? MLB Insider Discusses Potential Trade

The San Diego Padres' offense needs some sort of jolt, leading some to believe that the team could be aggressive ahead of this year's trade deadline. San Diego could use some slug in the lineup, and there seems to be one superstar who could be on the team's radar.

According to MLB insider Keith Law of The Athletic, the idea of the Padres trading for star outfielder Mike Trout could come about, assuming he becomes available. However, Law does doubt that San Diego would have the assets that the Los Angeles Angels would want in a deal.

"The Padres could find a place for his bat, but they don’t have the prospects the Angels should be demanding, and I’m not sure their new owners want to take on yet another long-term contract," Law wrote.

Over the last few years, the Padres have executed multiple blockbuster trades, and this has depleted the farm system. With this, the team's ability to make another major trade could be tough.

But the addition of Trout is something that the Padres would likely consider, as it would help the offense become more consistent. The Angels star is off to an excellent start in 2026, showing that his reign in the league may not be over just yet.

Overall, the slugger has hit .254 with 11 home runs, 23 runs batted in and five stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .947. After a few injury-riddled years, Trout is looking very much like the MVP version of himself from the past.

This has easily been Trout's best season since 2022, and he looks fully healthy for the first time in a while. To this point, the Angels have held off moving the star outfielder, but with the organization going nowhere, a trade of Trout could make some sense.

If the Padres could place his bat into the lineup next to Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and others, this could make the offense even scarier. The fact that San Diego has been able to win games despite an inconsistent performance from its stars should scare the rest of the league, and Trout would only enhance this.

Trout is under contract through the 2030 season, and is scheduled to make $37.1 million each year. With the Padres' payroll already high, it's doubtful that the new ownership will want to take on Trout's salary.

But if the three-time MVP becomes available, the Padres' front office should at least see what it may take to bring him to town. But in the end, the Angels are likely going to ask for the moon, and this is a price that San Diego is unlikely to pay.

In the off chance Trout is traded ahead of this year's deadline, the Padres seem like an unlikely landing spot. To be fair, though, something being unlikely has never stopped president of baseball operations A.J. Preller in the past.

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