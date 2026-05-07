Padres' Craig Stammen Sends Message on New Owners After $3.9 Billion Sale

After a long sale process, the San Diego Padres were finally sold to a group led by José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones. The final amount came in at a record price of $3.9 billion.

This was a massive investment from the new ownership group, and the Padres can now move forward without the distraction of the sale. While the process didn't hurt the team on the field, it was definitely something that was in the back of the minds of those in the organization.

Padres manager Craig Stammen reflected on the sale, and is looking forward to what the new owners will bring.

“It’s exciting to move past the team being for sale and being in limbo about what is going on,” Stammen said recently. “Obviously, the Seidlers have been great to me here with the Padres. They have run this team really well and now we’re moving on to new ownership. It should be very exciting. They’re obviously excited to buy the team. They are going to help us win the World Series.”

With the purchase of the Padres, there are now heavier expectations on this franchise to win. Paying this much money for a team tends to have a strong impact on how a club is run, both on and off the field.

The previous record for a sale in baseball came from Steve Cohen, when he bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion. The Padres were expected to land the sale around the $3 billion mark, so the final number came as a surprise to many.

San Diego has already invested heavily into its roster, with the team coming in the top-15 of payroll around the league in each year since 2020. While this spending hasn't resulted in a World Series title, the Padres have reached the postseason in four of the last six seasons.

But now, the Padres can also invest in other areas of the team, such as training, development and infrastructure of the franchise. This should only help the success on the field.

In addition to the sale, the city and organization have committed to the city of San Diego, which should only increase excitement from the fans. This city has been patiently waiting for a title, and the fans have shown up in record numbers each season.

Multiple players have commented on the sale, and the excitement coming from the team is palpable. Everyone in the organization wants to win, and this sale should only push the team closer to the goal of a World Series.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news