Padres Catching Prospect Suffers Injury, Will Miss Significant Time

A top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering another injury.

Catching prospect Ty Harvey, who's currently ranked as the team's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, suffered a fractured hand after being hit by a backswing over the weekend in a game for Single-A Lake Elsinore.

According to MadFriars, he's headed back to the injured list, and is expected to be sidelined until late July.

Disappointing news for Padres prospect Ty Harvey. The swing that got him Saturday night fractured his left hand. He's headed back to the IL, likely until late July.

The 19-year-old has been stellar at the plate this year, batting .340/.466/.447 for Lake Elsinore. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 26, 2026

Harvey was hit on the side of his glove by a swing while reaching to receive a pitch. His glove was knocked off his left hand and he was in immediate pain before leaving the game.

Harvey already missed a month of the 2026 season due to a quad injury. Now, he's expected to miss another two months in a brutal blow to the top prospect.

Who is Ty Harvey?

Harvey is ranked as the Padres' third-best offensive prospect behind fellow catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Jorge Quintana.

The 19-year-old is currently playing for the Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm, where he was off to a torrid start this season, hitting .340 with five doubles, six runs batted in, five stolen bases and an OPS of .912 across 15 games.

Harvey was drafted by the Padres in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Inspiration Academy, a high school in Florida.

He appeared in seven games for the Storm last season, going 4-for-23 with an OPS of .541.

Harvey is in the midst of a breakout season this year, which makes his freak injury that much more frustrating. Harvey and Salas give the Padres incredible catching prospect depth, with both players not yet reaching 20 years of age.

While this is an unfortunate setback for Harvey in his first full season in the pros, he should be able to return with plenty of time to end the season on a high note. Because of his injuries, he's unlikely to reach High-A before this season ends.

Harvey will first focus on healing before then turning his attention to his continued progress in the minor leagues. If he gets back in enough time to get significant playing time before the end of 2026, there's a good chance he starts the 2027 season at High-A, allowing him to continue his development in the Padres organization.

Salas is currently at Double-A, and is making a case to be promoted to Triple-A before the year is over.

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