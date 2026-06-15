Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Rare Positive Update as Throwing Progression Continues

The San Diego Padres have been dealing with all sorts of injuries to starting pitchers this season, which has impacted the overall depth of the staff.

But none have been more frustrating for San Diego than the injury to veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove was supposed to start the year with the Padres, but he suffered a setback during spring training, and has been out ever since.

There have been multiple unfortunate updates surrounding Musgrove's injury, but he recently started a throwing program and finally provided a positive update amid his recovery after throwing form 120 feet for the second time.

"[Today was] a good day, a lot better than the past couple," Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune this weekend.

The Padres have been tentatively looking at the weeks after the All-Star break to get Musgrove back into the rotation. The veteran will have to go on a rehab assignment before he can come back, getting his body up to speed after the long time out.

Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, so he is looking to finally get back to making an impact for the Padres.

“Realistically, when you look at the time it’ll take for me to build up, probably right after the All-Star break,” Musgrove said recently of a potential return timeline. “I’d love to get back sooner, but I don’t think innings-wise and time-wise there’s enough time there.

"I mean, I could come back in a relief role, I think, but they want me to start here, so I’m going to try to get everything where I can get built up to start in the second half.”

Prior to his injury, Musgrove posted an ERA of 3.88 over 19 starts in 2024. The veteran had been one of the top arms for the Padres, and it would be a welcome sight to get him back.

If the Padres can get Musgrove back for the stretch run, it would greatly help their playoff chances. While San Diego hasn't been as strong of late, if they can keep themselves afloat in the postseason race, reinforcements could be coming.

Veteran right-hander Nick Pivetta is also expected to return after the All-Star break, giving the Padres the rotation they envisioned at the start of the season. That could give them a huge boost in the second half of the season.

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