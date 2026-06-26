Padres' Nick Pivetta Has Positive Injury Update as Return Timeline Gets Clearer

The San Diego Padres could soon welcome their ace Nick Pivetta back into the fold.

Pivetta threw a bullpen session for the second time on Wednesday, and according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, could return to the mound potentially by late July.

His first bullpen session was this past Sunday.

"Pivetta could conceivably be back pitching for the Padres in late July," Acee wrote. "But those familiar with the process stress the timelines [of Pivetta and Joe Musgrove] are fluid based on how the pitchers feel as they take each step."

The right-handed pitcher who wasn't happy with his progress earlier this month finally had something positive to say.

“A good day on the mound," Pivetta said to Acee.

“It’s what my body allows me to get into,” he added. “Today was good.”

Acee mentioned that the veteran right-hander is building up, but he is not throwing at maximum effort. Once he does, his next step will be facing live hitters.

A few weeks ago, Pivetta increased his throwing distane, as he threw from 90 feet with some intensity. It was an encouraging step in his recovery and a positive sign for the Friars, who are doing everything they can to climb back into the National League West race.

Last week, Pivetta downplayed his progress, saying, "It's nothing."

“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said of the throwing. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”

It's been a slow recovery for the right-hander, but he understands that he needs to take things slowly as to not reinjure himself when he comes back.

Pivetta has established himself as an exceptional pitcher for the Padres over the last year and a half. He had a breakout season in 2025, where he was argubaly the best pitcher on the staff.

He finished the season with a career-best 2.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 190 strikeouts in 181.2 innings.

Prior to the injury this year, Pivetta was just getting going. In four starts, he had 24 strikeouts across 16 innings and recorded a 4.50 ERA.

As for the Padres, they are five games above.500 at 42-37, nine games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold the best record in baseball at 52-29.

The Padres are very much in the wild-card race, though, and could use Pivetta atop the rotation as soon as they can get him.

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