Padres vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The San Diego Padres bring their five-game winning streak on the road as they start a series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

The Friars won their final two games against the Astros before sweeping the Brewers to complete their homestand.

On the flip side, the Guardians return home after going 2-4 on their road trip against the White Sox and Tigers, and they got swept by the Mets at home before that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Guardians on Friday, Aug. 14.

Padres vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-195)

Guardians -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Padres +119

Guardians -128

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Padres vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (7-8, 3.37 ERA)

Guardians: Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.55 ERA)

Michael King bounced back nicely in his last start, throwing six innings of one-run ball (three hits, a home run) against the Astros after allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 11 innings in his previous two outings.

Gavin Williams has been great as of late.He’s allowed just four runs on nine hits with 40 strikeouts and four walks in 25.1 innings across his last four starts.

Padres vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, CLEG

Padres record: 65-57

Guardians record: 59-63

Padres vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+139)

Michael King has been ramping up the strikeouts recently. He has at least five in four straight games and eight of his last nine starts, including six or more in three of his last four games.

He topped out at four strikeouts in those two other games in that nine-game span – and five of his 24 starts this season – so the OVER 3.5 (-164) is a safer play if you so choose.

Padres vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I’m torn between taking the Padres or the UNDER in this game, and while I don’t think you can go wrong either way, I’m taking the plus odds on the road underdog.

San Diego is proving itself to be a contender in the last few series while the Guardians are fading a bit.

Both teams are 28-31 on the road and at home in this one, so I’ll take the road underdog tonight.

You can get a bit spicy with a Padres and under 7.5 parlay at +284.

Pick: Padres +119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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