Padres Pitcher Put on 9 Pounds During Injured List Stint

San Diego Padres reliver Jeremiah Estrada came into spring training a lighter man than he was in 2025. As his waistline shrank, his ERA ballooned.

Through his first seven appearances of 2026, Estrada had a 5.14 ERA. His average fastball velocity was down from 97.9 to 95.0 mph. Batters weren't chasing his splitters and sliders outside the zone.

So when Estrada went on the injured list April 10 with right elbow tendinitis, he used his down time to get big.

Estrada told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he put on about eight or nine pounds in 10 days, eating as many as 12 tamales in one day.

"Just being stronger was mainly the main thing," Estrada said. "You know, I felt strong. But there’s always more improvement for anything, no matter what it is. … [So] my fiancé hit the kitchen a lot more and she was excited. She loves to cook. I love her cooking.

"You know, had a tremendous amount of food. I was happy."

Estrada was one of the most durable and effective relievers in the Padres' bullpen the last two seasons. He accentuated his fastball, which sits 97-98 mph, with devastating vertical movement. With 19.6 inches of drop, per Statcast, Estrada ranked sixth in MLB last season according to Statcast.

“it’s so crazy to see how much like all of like the computer analytics stuff can tell you what’s wrong with your pitching nowadays,” Estrada told the Union-Tribune. “ … Whether my stride was there or a little bit too quick, more explosive or a little bit too light. … There’s just so much little things."

It's impossible to know whether the weight gain, or the time off, is more effective in helping Estrada rediscover the speed and movement that led him to success the last two seasons. The Padres are counting on it.

Estrada looked like his old self in his return to the mound on Saturday night. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning against the Chicago White Sox, striking out the side while touching 97.9 mph on his fastball. He generated five swings-and-misses.

“That was probably the highlight of the night," Stammen said. "Him coming in there and being the old Jeremiah Estrada that we remember.”

In addition to Estrada, relievers Kyle Hart (5.51 ERA), Ron Marinaccio (5.30) and Adrian Morejon (5.63) struggled to recapture their 2025 form early this season. Right-hander David Morgan (6.08 ERA through 11 appearances) was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, the corresponding roster move for Estrada.

The solution to what ails each pitcher might not be simple. Estrada is hoping it is.

“You can’t tell Mexican, all right, go home, go eat,” Estrada told the Union-Tribune. “Like I might enjoy that.”

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