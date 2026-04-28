Padres Get Good News on Jeremiah Estrada's Velocity Amid Rehab

The San Diego Padres placed relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada on the injured list due to elbow tendinitis just over two weeks ago. Estrada's elbow issue is one of multiple injuries that the Padres are dealing with currently, but the team may be getting him back sooner rather than later.

The right-hander made a rehab appearance last week at Single-A Lake Elsinore, and his velocity looked much better. Estrada was hitting the 95 and 96 mph range with his fastball consistently, with some pitches even coming in at 97 mph.

Estrada was placed on the injured list due to his velocity dipping down to 92.2 mph in his last appearance.

After the rehab start, Estrada spoke about his recovery. The right-hander said he felt good, but that there was no rush in getting back on the field.

“Feel good; felt back,” Estrada said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Been working hard with the staff here and just very blessed to have the training staff that we have here. You know, they really take the time and effort to help us get better.”

The Padres will continue to have Estrada rehab this week at Triple-A as he inches closer toward a return. San Diego is going to take the patient approach in his recovery since the last thing that either side needs is any lingering issues.

Padres manager Craig Stammen also reflected on the injury recovery of Estrada, agreeing with the right-hander being in a stronger place than he had been.

“It’s better than what it has been. Obviously, we want to see it consistently. You know, where he’s been in the past, and then go from there," Stammen said.

Estrada was expected to be a key piece to the Padres' bullpen this season, but struggled before going on the injured list. Overall, the right-hander posted an ERA of 5.14, throwing seven innings of work for San Diego.

Last season, Estrada was a critical reliever for San Diego, posting an ERA of 3.45 with 108 strikeouts across 73 innings pitched. His struggles this year were likely due to the injury, so the Padres are hopeful to get the 2025 version of Estrada when he returns.

Estrada will likely make at least a few more rehab appearances before being an option to return to the team. He could potentially be back within two weeks if all goes well.

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