Padres 'Racking Their Brains' Trying to Fix Fernando Tatis Jr.

The ongoing struggles by multiple stars of the San Diego Padres have now started to reach concerning levels.

While the team has found different ways to win, having guys such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado not hitting isn't a great recipe for success.

The hitting problems from Tatis have been an entirely different situation as the All-Star still doesn't have a home run to his name this year. Tatis has been trying to fix his issues at the plate, but to this point, nothing has worked.

The entire Padres organization has been working to figure out how to help Tatis break out of this slump, with the team even moving him. Manager Craig Stammen opened up about the struggles of Tatis, saying that the team has been "racking their brains" to fix his swing.

"He's working every day to try and figure that out; it's not like he doesn't know that or we are ignorant to it," Stammen said. "The hitting coaches are trying to rack their brains, and so is Fernando. He is trying to do it physically, also.

"Credit to him in the meantime, he's playing great defense and running the bases really well, he's trying to impact the game in different ways until he finds his swing."

For the season, Tatis has hit .239 with 15 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .590. His career OPS entering this season was .868. Last year, he had an OPS of .814.

Over his career, Tatis has been one of the more electric players around the entire league, showcasing his talent all over the field. But so far this season, he has been in a continued slump, which is by far the worst of his career.

“It’s natural for anyone to press when they’re trying to get out of a slump,” Stammen said. “This game is a mentally tough game, and especially when you’re struggling. You want to get out of it so fast, and sometimes the opposite is true of how you need to get out of it.

"So it’s up to us coaches to talk to Fernando and be able to pat him on the back and try to teach patience to him and preach patience to him to help him get through this struggle — probably the biggest struggle that he’s had in his major league career at the plate.”

The Padres are going to continue to work with Tatis on this matter, but at some point, something will need to give. Tatis is far too talented for this slump to go on, and the others in the lineup can only hold him up for so long.

Players such as Xander Bogaerts, Miguel Andujar and Gavin Sheets have carried the offense this season, with Tatis and Machado struggling. But for this team to fully click on all cylinders, it will need the stars to get going.

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