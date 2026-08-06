Padres Reliever Loses House in Spokane Fire, Has GoFundMe for Donations

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that hundreds of buildings have been destroyed in and around Spokane, Washington as a result of a wildfire.

One of those homes belonged to the family of San Diego Padres pitcher Alek Jacob.

Reliever Alek Jacob's family lost their home in the Old Trails Fire in Spokane. It was where Alek grew up; his parents lived there for 24 years. Thankfully, his family and their pets are safe, but they lost everything. If you'd like to help, a donation link is below. #Padres pic.twitter.com/Kr0MAzgDuE — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) August 5, 2026

The Old Trails Fire forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. Fortunately, none have died. However, the Jacob family — his sister Natalie, their parents and their pets — were displaced from their home.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the family. By Wednesday night, it had raised more than $27,000. Among those listed as contributors were former Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert.

"In a matter of minutes, the only home Natalie has ever known was gone. Twenty-four years of memories, family heirlooms, photographs, clothing, furniture, and every piece of their daily life were reduced to ashes," reads the GoFundMe.com campaign description. "For those who know Natalie, you know her home wasn’t just a house. For well over a decade, it was a safe haven for animals in need. Hundreds — if not thousands — of cats, kittens, dogs, and other animals found safety, healing, and a second chance within those walls through foster care. Countless lives were changed there. Losing that home means losing a place that brought hope to so many.

"Right now, they have the clothes on their backs, their phones, one day’s worth of pet food and each other."

The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on July 7. He has a 5-4 record and a 5.10 ERA in 31 appearances for the Chihuahuas this season. In three major league appearances out of the bullpen — one in April, one in May and one in July — the right-hander has allowed three runs.

Jacob posted images to his private Instagram account showing the scene of the fire. Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune shared those photos to her Twitter/X account on Wednesday.

Jacob graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, and was a standout baseball player at Gonzaga University when he was drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Padres.

The Padres promoted Jacob to the big leagues for the first time in 2023. In parts of four seasons since his debut, Jacob is 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 42 games, with a 1.23 WHIP across 56 innings.

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