Former Padres Outfielder Dies at 84

Former San Diego Padres outfielder Larry Stahl, a left-handed hitter who spent 10 seasons navigating the margins of major league rosters, died March 17 in Caseyville, Illinois. He was 84.

Stahl broke in with the Kansas City Athletics in 1964 and moved through a sequence of clubs that reflected both his versatility and the era’s transactional pace. The New York Mets (1967-68) and Cincinnati Reds (1973) also employed Stahl around his four seasons (1969-72) in San Diego.

Stahl appeared at all three outfield positions and first base, often filling in as a pinch hitter — just as he did in his most famous moment on a baseball diamond.

Playing for the Padres on Sept. 2, 1972, Stahl’s place in baseball history was etched with little warning.

The Padres were held without a baserunner for nine innings by Chicago Cubs starter Milt Pappas before 11,144 fans at Wrigley Field.

Padres manager Don Zimmer sent up Stahl, a left-handed hitter, as a pinch hitter against the right-handed Pappas. Needing just one more out to complete a perfect game, Pappas watched Stahl battle to a full count, then check his swing on 3-and-2.

Stahl’s walk as the 27th batter ended the perfect game bid — the only time in major league history that a perfect game was broken up that way. The next batter, Gerry Jestadt, popped out to second base. The game was over, and Pappas recorded the second-ever no-hitter against the Padres.

In a 2003 interview, Pappas said that Stahl told him he wanted the pitcher to complete the perfect game at his own expense.

"Stahl said that he wanted me to get the perfect game so after he got two strikes on him he decided not to swing anymore," Pappas said. "Why didn't you say something?! Why didn't you back out of the box and give me a wink or something?! I asked him. I would've been happy to give him a fastball down the middle if I knew that he wasn't going to swing at it."

Stahl first became a Padre on Oct. 14, 1968, when he was selected off the Mets’ roster in the National League expansion draft. He was frequently the first left-handed hitter to come off the bench in the Padres’ first four seasons as a major league franchise.

In 1971, Stahl would set career highs in plate appearances (341), batting average (.253), home runs (eight) and RBIs (36) with the Padres.

Over 730 career games, Stahl recorded a .232 batting average with 36 home runs and 163 RBIs. In 10 seasons Stahl collected exactly 400 hits — a round number that, like much of his career, sits neatly between anonymity and permanence.

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