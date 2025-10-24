Former Padres Star Predicts Dodgers to Lose to Blue Jays in World Series
In a time where seemingly everyone is picking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their second consecutive World Series title, former Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is going against the grain.
Despite the Dodgers being heavy favorites over the Toronto Blue Jays after losing just one game so far this postseason, Hosmer called his shot on MLB Network ahead of the Fall Classic, naming first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as his MVP prediction.
"I'm going to try and shock the world here and say Toronto is going to win, and it's going to be because of Vladdy," Hosmer said on Tuesday.
Guerrero has played lights out this postseason, with six home runs and 12 RBIs while batting at a .442/.510/.930 clip. Guerrero has had just two games out of 11 without a hit, and has three or more hits in three games this poseason.
"I tell you what, before this postseason started, I felt like Vladdy either called home and got locked in with Pops on the off days," Hosmer said, referencing Guerrero's Hall of Fame father. "I think he can use these five days, lock in on the cage and, man, just looking at his face, you look at him in the box, he is locked in and I don't see that stopping any time soon."
The Dodgers certainly agree with Hosmer, as starting pitcher Blake Snell was reluctant to share any information ahead of his Game 1 duel with Gurrerro and the rest of the Blue Jays.
"I can't really give too much away. They're veteran hitters. They know what they're doing. They know what they're looking for. They're going to be like — I don't know how to, like — I could tell you in a week," Snell said with a laugh.
Snell is familiar with going up against the Blue Jays, having spent five years in the same division while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell has had success against Guerrero, allowing just two hits in 11 at-bats and walking the 26-year-old three times.
The Dodgers and Blue Jays will go head-to-head Friday at 5 p.m. PT in Game 1 of the World Series.
