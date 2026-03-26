Mystery Bidder in Padres Sale Revealed; All 4 Groups Now Known

The fourth and final bidder in the sale of the San Diego Padres has finally been identified.

Tom Gores, the owner of the Detroit Pistons, is leading one of the final four groups bidding to purchase the Padres, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal.

The other three previously reported groups are led by Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and English Premier League owners José E. Feliciano and Dan Friedkin.

Five groups submitted a bid last month, but only four remain in the running. The second and final round of bids is expected sometime in early or mid-April, with the sale potentially exceeding $3.5 billion, per The Athletic.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and Vuori founder Joe Kudla were interested in purchasing the Padres, but didn't submit a bid in time. It remains to be seen if they're able to join one of the remaining groups.

Who is Tom Gores?

Gores, 61, is the Chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity LLC and the Owner of Palace Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Pistons.

Gores became the owner of the Pistons in June 2011 for $325 million. He became the franchise's sole owner in 2015 after buying out Platinum Equity's stake.

As of October, the Pistons had an estimated valuation of $3.65 billion, per Forbes. Sportico had the Pistons at a $4.17 billion valuation. Detroit is currently the No. 1 seed in NBA's Eastern Conference, above the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

In October 2024, Gores also purchased a 27% stake in the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he's looking to get into MLB.

Gores was born in Nazareth, Israel to a Greek father and Lebanese mother. His family moved to Michigan when he was young and he attended Michigan State University.

His private equity firm is located in Beverley Hills, Calif. His net worth is estimated to be $10.1 billion.

How Much Will Padres Sell For?

The Padres are expected to break the MLB record for largest sale of a franchise which was set by the New York Mets in 2020 when they were purchased for $2.4 million by Steve Cohen.

The Padres are widely expected to reach the $3 billion threshold, with some predicting the team to fetch upwards of $3.5 billion.

"The Padres are widely expected to fetch more than $3 billion as the Seidler family looks to sell the club this year, perhaps even reaching $3.5 billion with the inclusion of their events business, which generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue apart from the team itself," Justin Teitelbaum and Brett Knight of Forbes recently wrote. "Regardless of where exactly the Padres’ price lands, it will almost certainly demolish the record for an MLB control sale, set by Steve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the New York Mets in 2020."

The Padres have made the playoffs in four of the last six years and have been one of the league's biggest spenders since the turn of the decade, despite being in a small market. Whoever purchases the Padres is expected to keep them in San Diego despite relocation rumors.

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