Padres Chairman Sends Clear Message on Relocation Rumors

The San Diego Padres are in the midst of a franchise sale that is expected to break an MLB record for the most expensive sale in MLB history.

The process took a major step forward this past week as five bids were officially submitted for the current ownership group to look over.

More news: 3 Way-Too-Early Overreactions From Padres Spring Training

While the Padres' current ownership group decides who will take over the franchise, Chairman John Seidler has made one thing abundantly clear. The relocation rumors can be put to rest.

“The Padres aren’t moving from San Diego,” Seidler said recently.

“A new buyer would be nuts to move the team out of San Diego. We had the second-highest attendance in all of baseball last year. We’ve been in the top five (in attendance) for the last five or six seasons. San Diego is a great place for baseball. Baseball is the only major sport in San Diego right now. So, the opportunity is in San Diego, not elsewhere.”

The Padres have ascended as one of baseball's premier franchises over the past half-decade, making the postseason in four of the last six years and shattering Petco Park attendance records year in and year out.

We’ve once again broken the Padres all-time franchise attendance record with 3,437,201 fans this season.



Thank you, Faithful 💛 pic.twitter.com/Cy1Rp39m1b — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 28, 2025

The Padres have also been one of baseball's most aggressive spenders over the last few years, as late owner Peter Seidler didn't want to spare an expense in his quest to bring a championship to San Diego.

John Seidler wants to make sure his brother's legacy carries on.

"We would like to see somebody with ties to San Diego, a deep love of San Diego and a deep love of baseball so they can continue doing the work that we do in the community and providing the product on the field that the fans enjoy," he said of the qualities they're looking for in a potential buyer.

More news: Padres Fielding Trade Offers on Multiple Players Amid Spring Training

When will the Padres sale be completed?

The Padres' sale process is expected to conclude sometime early in the season, with the potential for it to be finalized around Opening Day, which is March 26.

The reported interested buyers are Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, two owners of English Premier League clubs in Dan Friedkin and José E. Feliciano, and a partnership between NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and Vuori founder Joe Kudla. Brees and Kudla didn't submit a bid before the deadline, but are hoping to join a group that is purchasing the team.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.