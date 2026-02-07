One Under-the-Radar Padre Could Shape the Dominican Republic’s WBC Run

The World Baseball Classic rosters are officially set, and the San Diego Padres will be well represented. Both MLB and minor league players from the organization are set to represent their respective countries, but the headliners are Dominican superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

What many fans may not realize, however, is that there is a third Padres representative on the Dominican Republic roster whose presence could be vital for a pitching staff lacking reliable arms: left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta.

Peralta has been with the Padres since 2024 and has quietly produced strong results. The 2025 season marked his first fully healthy year in San Diego, and he delivered excellent numbers in a low-leverage role. Across 71.2 innings, Peralta posted six wins, a 3.14 ERA and a 3.62 FIP. On most teams, that level of production would be considered elite, but his consistency was overshadowed by a Padres bullpen stacked with All-Star talent and high-octane arms.

For the Dominican Republic, however, Peralta’s role could be far more prominent. He is one of just two left-handed relievers on the roster, joining Gregory Soto, who has struggled over the past two seasons. At age 33, Peralta is making his first World Baseball Classic appearance, but he brings eight years of MLB experience to a roster filled with younger talent.

Team Dominican Republic has added a pair of relievers to their pen!



Wandy Peralta and Gregory Soto will be pitching in the #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/sKIctt68V7 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) January 30, 2026

The Padres will be monitoring Peralta’s WBC performance closely as they evaluate their bullpen outlook for 2026. On many teams, Peralta would be a lock for a setup role. In San Diego, however, the late innings are taken by Jason Adam, Adrián Morejón and Mason Miller. That leaves Peralta competing with fellow WBC left-hander Yuki Matsui, who will represent Japan, for meaningful innings next season.

Projecting Peralta’s 2026 performance is difficult, but his underlying metrics offer little reason to expect a significant decline. His 4.01 xERA was somewhat concerning, though his 3.86 xFIP suggests stable production. He also posted a .286 BABIP in 2025 - a reasonable number that suggests his results were not driven by luck.

The most intriguing aspect of Peralta’s profile lies in his platoon splits. Despite being labeled a traditional left-handed specialist, he actually fared better against right-handed hitters in 2025. He recorded a 4.26 FIP against lefties but a 3.16 FIP against right-handers.

Those splits are unlikely to continue, though. Expected metrics suggest Peralta was unusually lucky against right-handed batters and unlucky against left-handers. His xFIP against lefties sat at a strong 3.41, while his xFIP against righties climbed to 4.19.

That odd relationship between his production and underlying metrics is extremely rare, and makes Peralta a very interesting case to watch. Keep an eye out for how DR manager Yadier Molina utilizes the veteran reliever over the course of the tournament. Will Peralta be used strictly as a left-handed specialist, or will Molina trust the results and allow him to face right-handed hitters in key situations?

Peralta’s performance in the World Baseball Classic could serve as a preview of what lies ahead for him and the Padres in 2026.