Manny Machado Commits to Play for Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic

Padres superstar Manny Machado has joined teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. and officially committed to play in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic. The news had been unofficially confirmed since last year, but the formal announcement signals that Machado is healthy and in good condition heading into 2026. The tournament will take place from March 5-17.

Unlike Tatis, who will be competing in his first World Baseball Classic, this will be Machado’s third appearance as he looks to build on an already impressive international résumé.

In 2017, Machado helped lead the Dominican Republic to a 3-0 pool-play record and a quarterfinal appearance. Ultimately, the group led by Machado, Nelson Cruz and Robinson Canó fell short in a 6-3 loss to a USA roster that went on to win the championship. Machado slashed .269/.321/.462 with a home run and two doubles during the tournament.

In 2023, Machado brought the power, but it was not enough as the DR finished 2-2 in group play and failed to qualify for the knockout round. They missed out due to unfavorable scheduling against both Venezuela and Puerto Rico, forcing the DR to be the odd team out. Machado slugged .647 across four games and hit two home runs.

This year should look much different. The Dominican Republic has drawn a friendlier group stage and will boast one of the most stacked offenses in the tournament. Machado will be tasked with leading an inexperienced but immensely talented roster in pursuit of its first championship since 2013.

Along with fellow Padres star Tatis, Machado will help anchor a lineup featuring Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Ketel Marte and potentially José Ramírez. The offense projects to be among the best in the tournament, though questions remain about whether the DR can secure enough elite pitching commitments to match an American staff headlined by Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.

The bullpen will receive some reinforcements, including a third Padres player competing for the DR in reliever Wandy Peralta. Machado (33) and Peralta (34) will be among the oldest players on manager Yadier Molina’s roster, giving them added responsibility as veteran leaders.

Manny Machado will appear in his third #WorldBaseballClassic!



The 7-time All-Star will play for Team Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/5MkIRGVbDI — MLB (@MLB) February 2, 2026

The 2026 tournament could be Machado’s best opportunity yet. He will get the chance to start strong in group-stage matchups against the Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua. He will also have an opportunity for revenge against Venezuela, who swooped in and edged the DR out of the bracket stage in 2023.

The seven-time All-Star will almost certainly reach the statistical requirements for a Hall of Fame induction when his career ends, but a World Baseball Classic title would be a welcome addition to his already filled résumé. Expect Machado to rise to the moment.