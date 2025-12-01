Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Join Rival Dodgers

The San Diego Padres will lose talent this winter as several high-value players hit free agency. Dylan Cease has already signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Michael King is expected to follow a similar path.

Another pitcher, Robert Suarez, has flown under the radar because he is a reliever, but he has been the closer for San Diego, and he will be missed from the bullpen if he leaves.

Suarez has pitched four years in the major leagues out of the bullpen, totaling 5.8 bWAR and a career ERA of 2.91.

He had a career high of 40 saves last season, making 70 appearances. His career trajectory has him on track to continue being a high-leverage closer.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report projects Suarez to land with the Dodgers and sign a two-year, $26 million deal, strengthening their biggest weakness, while allowing the pitcher to re-enter free agency.

"Considering president of baseball operations A.J. Preller acquired Mason Miller at the trade deadline and the Padres bullpen will return Adrián Morejón and Jason Adam (although he's coming back from a ruptured left quad and may not be ready for Opening Day), San Diego will probably let Suarez walk in free agency," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote in an article.

That's fine, there will be other contending teams happy to have him join their bullpen. The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers, much to the chagrin of Padres fans, make quite a bit of sense for Suarez.

"There are going to be some limitations in terms of the amount of years Suarez can get since he's going to turn 35 in March," Kelly added. "The two-year, $22 million deal with a $13 million club option the Royals signed Carlos Estévez to last offseason could be a good baseline."

Luckily for San Diego, they have a deep bullpen that was one of the league's best. It can afford to take a step back, and the team can still be good, though losing Suarez to a divisional rival will certainly hurt if he keeps producing like he has.

The Padres must rely on their coaching staff and scouting team to find undervalued arms who can fill in for the loss of Suarez as a group, or potentially give Mason Miller cover to stretch his legs as a starter.

