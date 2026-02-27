Padres Fielding Trade Offers on Multiple Players Amid Spring Training: Report

The San Diego Padres are fielding trade offers on multiple players amid spring training, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

"While mulling the danger of potentially weakening the club’s greatest strength, they could make a move by the end of spring, dealing from their abundance of bullpen arms," Acee wrote.

The Padres bullpen was one of the best units in baseball throughout 2025. San Diego made MLB history by sending three relievers to the All-Star Game last July in Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon.

Friars relievers finished with the best ERA in the majors at 3.06, but it appears the front office is considering moving on from some pieces in order to bolster other areas of the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Acee named two relievers who could be on the trade block in Jeremiah Estrada and David Morgan. Estrada produced a 3.45 ERA with 108 strikeouts across 73 innings pitched last season. Morgan sported a 2.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 47.1 frames in 2025.

"And with the hard-throwing [Bradgley] Rodriguez seemingly ready for a full-time big-league gig after coming up late last season and allowing one run and striking out nine in 7.1 innings, Estrada or Morgan could be expendable for the right price," Acee wrote.

The Padres featured some of the best relief arms in MLB last season, but the elite bullpen didn't get the team where it wanted to be. While the Padres boasted the best bullpen in baseball, the team suffered another untimely exit in the postseason.

What have the Padres done to improve this offseason?

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been hard at work ahead of the 2026 campaign. The Padres retained one of their most important pieces heading into next season in Michael King.

King returned to the Padres on a three-year, $75 million contract to anchor the San Diego rotation. The front office also added Korean infielder Sung-Mun Song to a four-year, $15 million deal and veteran bat Miguel Andujar on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Preller didn't stop making moves once spring camp arrived as the Padres added Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Griffin Canning and German Marquez after pitcher and catchers had already reported.

The Padres also made some under-the-radar moves by signing former All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler and first baseman Ty France to minor league deals this spring, which could prove to be smart signings if one or both end up making the Opening Day roster.

Now, it appears the Padres could look to trade from their surplus of relievers in order to improve in another area. San Diego is a part of baseball's best division, the National League West, home of the reigning back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers. In order to compete, the Padres will have to make improvements in all facets ahead of 2026.

Preller is known for his shock and awe moves, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the general manager have one more trick up his sleeve before Opening Day.

