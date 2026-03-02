Padres Announce Exciting Joe Musgrove News

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove will make his long-awaited return to the mound on Wednesday in the team's exhibition match against Great Britain.

This will be Musgrove's first appearance in a game since 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Stammen said the former All-Star has looked really sharp thus far in spring training.

More news: Padres Sign Former Dodgers, Yankees Outfielder in Surprise Move

“Joe is gonna pitch against Great Britain on Wednesday,” Stammen said. “He’s doing really well. Every time I watch him throw I’m expecting his stuff to be down a tick, and it hasn’t been. It’s almost been a little bit better. I know he’s excited to get back on the mound. He’s gotten over a few humps on the backfields and now ready to take it against some other competition.”

Musgrove made 19 starts in 2024, sporting a 3.88 ERA across 99.2 innings. He missed two months of the season on the 60-day injured list due to a bone spur in his elbow. He then left his start in the Wild Card game with elbow tightness, and was ultimately diagnosed with a torn UCL.

Musgrove spent the 2025 season trying to get back in time for the postseason. In the end, the Padres decided it was best to allow him over a full year to heal. Now, he's back at Padres camp with seemingly no limitations.

What role will Joe Musgrove play for Padres this season?

Musgrove is one of three locks for the Padres rotation this year, alongside Michael King and Nick Pivetta. However, King also had an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, giving San Diego much uncertainty going into 2026.

If Musgrove is able to pick up where he left off before the injury, it would be a huge development for a Padres rotation looking for some stability.

Joe Musgrove's Padres tenure

The Padres acquired Musgrove ahead of the 2021 season from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade with the New York Mets. In his debut season in 2021, Musgrove was a workhorse, pitching 181.1 innings and accruing a 3.18 ERA. He also pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history.

More news: Padres Appear to Have Made Decision on Starting Rotation for Opening Day

The 2022 season was even better for Musgrove, as he made 30 starts, sporting a 2.93 ERA and making his first All-Star appearance. He was rewarded with a five-year, $100 million extension during the season.

Musgrove has been solid over his last two seasons of play, but both have been marred by injury. The right-hander made just 17 starts in 2023 before his season ended in July due to a shoulder injury. He then made 19 regular season starts in 2024 and underwent Tommy John surgery after exiting his Wild Card start.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.