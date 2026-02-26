Padres Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Starting Lineup and Pitchers Prediction

Spring training is in full swing, meaning it's time for the first San Diego padres Opening Day roster projection from Padres On SI.

A flurry of February signings and a couple unfortunate injuries have shaken up the San Diego roster with just four weeks to go until Opening Day.

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of what the Padres' 26-man roster could look like come March 26 when they take on the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park.

Full Padres Roster Prediction

Starting Lineup:

1. Xander Bogaerts, SS

2. Jackson Merrill, CF

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

5. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

6. Ramon Laureano, LF

7. Gavin Sheets, 1B

8. Nick Castellanos, DH

9. Freddy Fermin, C

New manager Craig Stammen has mixed things up early in spring training, dropping Tatis down to the cleanup spot and having Bogaerts lead off.

While you can say to not look too much into early spring training lineups, it's clear this is something Stammen is considering — so much so that it's likely what the Opening Day lineup will look like.

While Tatis was a strong leadoff hitter last year, Stammen argued he wasn't at his best in the top spot.

“I have some reasons why I want him batting behind Manny, and I think you guys can figure that out,” Stammen said. “And talking with him, leading off may have not been something he felt he was the best at, but he knew that was the best for the team in the past. Will he lead off at some point during the season? Maybe. That might happen. Right now, we’re going to try something different and see how it looks.”

For what it's worth, Tatis made it clear he doesn't care where he's hitting.

“I don’t care where I hit,” Tatis said. “I can still get on base. I can still hit it over the fence. It’s a good mix.”

Bench (4)

1. Luis Campusano, C

2. Miguel Andujar, OF/INF

3. Sung-Mun Song, INF

4. Ty France, INF

While it would make sense for the Padres to carry a true backup outfielder such as Bryce Johnson, the team will likely go with the best bats to start the season — and Andujar and France are just that. Song, who signed a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason, will need to adjust to MLB pitching. But he'll be on the roster for his defense and base running as he gets up to speed.

Finally, there's Campusano, who will get his opportunity to back up Fermin. After a tumultuous start to his MLB career, this will truly be the former top prospect's last chance to prove he belongs at the big league level with San Diego.

Starting Rotation (6)

1. Nick Pivetta (R)

2. Michael King (R)

3. Joe Musgrove (R)

4. Randy Vásquez (R)

5. Germán Márquez (R)

6. Walker Buehler (R)

The Padres could open the season with a six-man rotation as both King and Musgrove work their way back from injury. This prediction says they'll do just that, with veterans Márquez and Buehler earning spots in the back-end.

Matt Waldron was a potential leading candidate for one of the final two spots, but his freak injury will likely sideline him for the start of the season.

Pivetta, who was the Padres' best and most consistent starting pitcher last season, will get the nod for Opening Day.

Bullpen (7)

1. Mason Miller (R)

2. Jason Adam (R)

3. Adrián Morejón (L)

4. Jeremiah Estrada (R)

5. David Morgan (R)

6. Bryan Hoeing (R)

7. Wandy Peralta (L)

Yuki Matsui is in jeopardy of missing the start of the season, making Peralta and Morejón the lone lefties in the bullpen. Mason Miller will be the closer, while Jason Adam, who ruptured his left quadriceps tendon late last year, has said he's aiming to be back for Opening Day.

