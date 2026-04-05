Padres Have Griffin Canning Injury Update Amid Rotation Struggles

As the San Diego Padres move forward in the MLB season, the concerns with the starting rotation remain an unfortunate reality. San Diego came into the year with major problems and uncertainty, and the first few series haven't eased the concern.

But it seems as if the Padres could be getting back one pitcher from injury down the line. This would be veteran right-hander Griffin Canning, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Canning made his first rehab start for the Padres, throwing 51 pitches. The veteran struck out four batters, walked two and allowed three hits in the outing.

San Diego signed Canning this offseason on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2027. The veteran right-hander is coming off arguably the best season of his MLB career, even with the injury that he suffered.

With the New York Mets, Canning put up an ERA of 3.77 over 16 starts. When he suffered the Achilles rupture, it was extremely unfortunate, but the Padres are encouraged by what he may bring to the team this year.

Padres manager Craig Stammen provided an injury update on the right-hander, and there seems to be a reality that he could join the team soon. But the Padres are being safe with Canning in his return, giving him a chance to fully heal.

“Canning, we just have to get him built up,” Stammen said. “He’s basically doing his spring training progression right now in real time. We have to be cautious with the Achilles tendon injury. The amount of time he’s had off since surgery is still short of what they recommend. But he’s able to pitch and throw well. So, we’re getting him built up to where we feel we can put him out there in a major league game at full go.”

When the Padres get Canning to join the big league rotation, it will provide a big boost. Canning retooled his pitch mix with the Mets — changing how he throws his slider — and it seemed to work out well.

With New York, his slider had the best swing-and-miss rate of his career, coming in at a 33.5 percent whiff rate. Canning also showed a strong ability to generate ground balls, putting up a 51.6 percent clip with the Mets.

Before he went to the Mets, Canning played for the Los Angeles Angels, never living up to the hype that he entered the league with. Overall, he posted an ERA of 4.78 across five seasons before being traded to the Atlanta Braves. He was then non-tendered and signed with New York.

If Canning can pitch similarly to how he did with the Mets, this could be a steal for the Padres the rest of the way. But making sure that he is fully healthy will be crucial, and even with the problems in the rotation, San Diego plans to be patient with the right-hander.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.