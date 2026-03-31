Padres Lineup vs Giants: Ramon Laureano Out, Nick Castellanos in New Position

The San Diego Padres are off to a sluggish start this season, going 1-3 while scoring a total of just nine runs.

The Padres were shut out for the first 8.2 innings on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants before a Jackson Merrill two-run home run saved them from embarrassment. Things won't get any easier on Tuesday with the Giants' ace on the mound.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

The Giants have right-handed pitcher Logan Webb taking the mound on Tuesday night in San Diego. The right-hander struggled in his 2026 debut on Opening Night against the New York Yankees, allowing six earned runs across five innings with seven strikeouts.

Last year, he had a 3.22 ERA and 224 strikeouts across 207 innings, finishing fourth in National League Cy Young voting.

In his career at Petco Park, he's made seven starts, sporting a 4.38 ERA.

As for the Padres, right-hander Germán Márquez is getting set to make his team debut. Márquez spent the first 10 years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, but has struggled since his 2023 Tommy John surgery.

He made 26 starts last season, sporting a 6.70 ERA across 126.1 innings pitched. The Padres signed him to a major league contract in February, hoping they could get him back on track out of Coors Field and in a much more pitcher-friendly ballpark in San Diego.

Márquez has made 12 appearances (11 starts) at Petco Park in his career, sporting a 4.88 ERA across 66.1 innings.

Padres Starting Lineup

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Manny Machado, 3B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Miguel Andujar, DH Gavin Sheets, 1B Nick Castellanos LF Luis Campusano, C

The Padres' fifth game of the season brings their fifth different lineup.

Ramòn Laureano is getting his first day off of the season, with Nick Castellanos starting in left field.

How to Watch Padres vs Giants on Tuesday

First pitch for Padres vs. Giants on Tuesday, March 31, is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB App.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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